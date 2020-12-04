Delta Community Announces 2021 Philanthropic Fund Grant Recipients

"With these 2021 grants, our Philanthropic Fund will have invested $750,000 since 2014 in non-profit organizations that support financial education; science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) education; and health and human services," said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. "We're grateful for opportunities to support organizations that share our commitment to improve the physical and financial health of people who live in the communities we are privileged to serve."

Individual grants of $10,000 will be awarded to:

Fill Ministries' Meals by Grace

Georgia Council on Economic Education

on Economic Education S.H.A.R.E. House Family Violence Crisis Center

StandUp for Kids - Atlanta

The Multi-Agency Alliance for Children (MAAC)

Grants of $7,500 will be awarded to:

100 Black Men of Atlanta , Inc.

, Inc. Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities

Georgia Appleseed Center for Law & Justice

Good Shepherd Clinic

Morehouse School of Medicine

Individual grants of $5,000 will be awarded to:

Children's Museum of Atlanta

East Atlanta Kids Club

Innovative Solutions for Disadvantage & Disability

Operation Lunchbox

Rising Phoenix Enrichment Program, Inc.

$2,500 grants will be awarded to:

BH Technology Group

Elaine Clark Center

National Alliance on Mental Illness

Songs for Kids Foundation

Together Friends Organization

These grants are decided annually by a committee of volunteer, rotating Delta Community employees from different functional areas. The committee reviews applications and makes awards based on the amount requested; the proposed use of the funds; and alignment between the receiving organization's mission and the Credit Union's formal community investment strategy.

The application period for 2022 grants will open July 1, 2021. More information is available on the Credit Union's Community Program page.

