Delta Community Credit Union Financial Education Center Wins Statewide Awards

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union (www.DeltaCommunityCU.com), Georgia's largest credit union with $8.5 billion in assets, has been recognized for the outstanding educational opportunities afforded by its comprehensive Financial Education Center (FEC), an innovative resource that offers a wide array of free workshops, online courses and reference material.

The League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates (LSCU) honored Delta Community with the credit union's fifth consecutive Desjardins Adult Financial Education Award, and fourth consecutive Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award, which are presented to Georgia credit unions that show leadership in financial literacy initiatives.

"Our Financial Education Center offers convenient access to free financial literacy training and exercises," said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. "We are excited to invest in its success and growth, so that we may continue offering no-cost access to the educational resources designed to enhance our members' financial literacy and foster good personal finance habits with teenagers and young adults.

Each year, the Delta Community FEC offers hundreds of free workshops covering diverse topics such as car and home buying; retirement readiness; investment and career planning; managing credit; and paying for college.

Upon winning LSCU's statewide Desjardins awards, Delta Community's submissions were entered in the Credit Union National Association's awards program. The results of the national contest will be announced in November.

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 450,000 members, 27 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 150 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

