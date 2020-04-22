Delta Community Mobile Banking App Ranked First in Nation

ATLANTA, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union (www.DeltaCommunityCU.com), Georgia's largest credit union with more than $6.5 billion in assets, was recently recognized by MagnifyMoney for having the top-ranked mobile banking app in the nation.

In its Mobile Bank App Ratings 2020, MagnifyMoney compared nearly 20 million user ratings posted on Google Play and the Apple App Store. With more than 29,000 online reviews, Delta Community's mobile app received an average rating of 4.86 out of five – a higher average score than the nation's 50 largest banks and 50 largest credit unions as well as large online-only financial services providers.

"We are especially pleased that our own users' reviews led to this recognition by MagnifyMoney," said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. "Our members can always count on us to leverage technology through new secure options and to continue enhancing our mobile banking offering based on their suggestions and feedback."

"While consumers are conducting increasingly complex transactions on their phones, they still want the app itself to be 'clean and simple,'" explained Chris Horymski, a senior research analyst at MagnifyMoney. "Financial institutions that offer robust mobile banking that is also user-friendly, like Delta Community's app, are trending higher in user ratings year over year."

"Over the past five years use of our mobile app has increased 116%," added Bill Mesplay, Delta Community's senior vice president of Digital Banking. "More than 180,000 of our members now use the app for everything from monitoring account activity to paying bills to mobile check deposit, and we expect to see continued growth in the future."

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 415,000 members, 26 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 150 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

