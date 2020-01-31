Delta Community to Award $25,000 in College Scholarships

"Each year, Delta Community offers hundreds of free financial education opportunities through our Financial Education Center, and invests heavily in charitable organizations and schools where our members live," said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. "We know the positive impact of education on individuals and families, and it is our sincere hope that our scholarship recipients achieve personal and professional success which allows them, in turn, to invest in their own communities."

The 2020 Delta Community Scholarship Program will provide scholarships to five eligible students seeking a first undergraduate degree. Each $5,000 award may be used to fund tuition, books, housing and other expenses.

This year's essay topic is based on Delta Community's success in 2019, and acknowledges the credit union's 80th anniversary in 2020:



Delta Community recently experienced one of the best years in its 80-year history. The Credit Union is proud that we achieved record growth and led the nation in customer satisfaction. Please share your proudest moment, and how it will propel you toward success in the future.

Scholarship applications must be received between Feb. 1 and Feb. 29, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Winners will be notified by April 3, 2020. Applicants must be Delta Community members enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university in the United States during the fall semester of the 2020 - 2021 academic year.

For more information and to apply, visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com/Scholarships.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 400,000 members, 26 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 150 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

