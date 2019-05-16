Delta Community to Open New Full-Service Branch in Henry County

"Our new McDonough branch is ideally situated to help us better serve more than 56,000 Delta Community members living or working in Henry and Clayton Counties," said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. "This location offers additional convenience to members who currently use our existing Stockbridge locations at Eagles Landing and Mt. Zion, and also allows us to welcome nearby residents as new members."

In addition to full-service teller operations, three drive-through lanes and two ATMs, the new McDonough Branch offers a complete team of financial professionals who are available to assist Delta Community members with their home, auto and personal loan needs.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 396,000 members, three out-of-state branch locations and 26 branches in metro Atlanta. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 140 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

