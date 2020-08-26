Delta Controls, a Delta Group Company, Wins the 2020 Global Building Automation Systems Company of the Year Award by Frost & Sullivan

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta , a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced Delta Controls, Inc. , a Delta Group company and provider of cutting-edge building automation systems, has won Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Global Building Automation Systems Company of the Year Award. The honor by the prestigious market research firm recognizes Delta Controls' ability to provide superior value to worldwide customers with its industry-leading technologies that offer a full suite of smart features and functionality, as well as with its best-in-class technical support. Delta Controls' signature O3 Sensor Hub 2.0, an innovative system integrating multiple sensors and IoT interfaces to enable next-generation smart and energy-efficient buildings, served as a key factor in receiving the Frost & Sullivan award.

"Delta Controls exemplifies superior best practices in best-of-breed technology offerings and innovative solutions because it incorporates a convergence of technologies with a dedicated customer service partnership experience," said Neha Tatikota, an industry analyst for energy and environment at Frost & Sullivan.

Mr. Bill Lo, general manager of Delta's Building Automation Business Group, said, "We are extremely proud of Delta Controls' passion in always pushing the envelope. They are a tremendously valued part of Delta – enabling us to collectively create a more energy-efficient built environment for a smarter and greener future."

Frost & Sullivan called the IoT-enabled O3 Sensor Hub 2.0 "revolutionary," before concluding "it is beneficial not just for building owners, managers, and occupants, but also accepted by architects, installers, and consultant community as a highly cost-effective installation." The hub utilizes sensor fusion technology for superior room control and to optimize occupant comfort. The ceiling-mounted device observes its environment and reports interior temperature, occupancy, humidity, lighting, heating and cooling – while serving as a connectivity platform for sensing air quality, ventilation, window contact and shade positions. It also supports multiple protocols that allow for integration with nearly any system, including native BACnet, MQTT and REST API for third-party integration and BLE API for custom app development.

"Winning this award is a testament to the hard work, spirit and dedication that shines across our organization every day," said John Nicholls, president of Delta Controls. "Our guiding philosophy is to 'do it right,' which fuels our ambition to develop only the most innovative solutions."

Surrey, Canada-based Delta Controls was acquired by Delta Electronics in 2016 to strengthen the company's building automation capabilities and expand its portfolio of critical smart infrastructure solutions.

To learn about Delta Controls and the O3 Sensor Hub 2.0, visit www.deltacontrols.com

About Delta Controls

Delta Controls is at the forefront of building automation systems. Through our network of partners in over 80 countries, our solutions span the globe. Our focus on innovation and sustainability has made us industry leaders for over 30 years. Delta Controls offers dependable and user-friendly control solutions for buildings in the commercial, healthcare, hospitality, education and leisure markets. As part of Delta Electronics, we are committed to leading building automation into a sustainable future.

For more information, please visit: https://deltacontrols.com/

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 38 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in the entire Americas region. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the United States, Mexico and South America. In the U.S., operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Raleigh, Boston and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S., Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Canada.

Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products and energy efficient and renewable energy products. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.

For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 9 consecutive years. Delta also ranked a Climate Change Leadership Level by CDP for the 3rd year in 2019.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, helps clients accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Partnership Service provides the CEO and the CEO's growth team with disciplined research and best practices models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan leverages nearly 60 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses, and the investment community from 45 offices on 6 continents. To join Frost & Sullivan's Growth Partnership, visit http://www.frost.com.

Media Contacts:

Delta Electronics (Americas)

Public Relations and Communications

Richard Chang

+1 (510) 364-8432

[email protected]

PAN Communications for Delta Electronics (Americas)

Sean Welch

+1 (407) 734-7330

[email protected]

SOURCE Delta