Delta Dental announces Jason Daughn as new Chief Public Affairs Officer

"The formation of the Delta Dental Plans Association's Public Affairs Department underscores our continued commitment to being a leading and influential voice in the national healthcare conversation, supporting our communities, and expanding access to care," said James W. Hutchison, President & CEO, Delta Dental Plans Association. "Jason's depth of experience will position Delta Dental to advance the oral health of even more Americans while continuing to elevate the importance of oral health in the overall healthcare ecosystem."

Under Daughn's leadership, the Public Affairs Department will oversee DDPA's relationships with key external audiences along with issue management, government affairs, corporate and social responsibility initiatives, policy-related communications, and national partnerships, among other functions. The Department will also house the Delta Dental Institute, Delta Dental's national research, community impact, and advocacy arm, which Daughn played a key role in establishing. The calibration aligns the organization's strategic vision and goals and enables further reach and impact in the healthcare space.

"As the nation's leading dental insurer, we play an integral role in educating the public about oral health's connection to overall health, and our newly-formed Public Affairs Department will enable a more strategic expansion of that effort," said Jason Daughn, Chief Public Affairs Officer, Delta Dental Plans Association. "I look forward to leading our mission-driven public affairs team to improve the oral and overall health of Americans, particularly those who face challenges accessing the care they need."

Daughn brings more than 20 years as a strategist in both the public and private sectors to his new role. Prior to joining DDPA, he served as managing principal for Three Arch Strategies, and president and chief strategy officer for Washington2Advocates, Pacific Northwest and Washington, D.C.,-based public affairs firms. He also served for eight years as vice president of government affairs for Cambia Health Solutions, leading its Washington, D.C. office, and for nearly a decade as a senior advisor to U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, Chair of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee. Daughn received his Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from the University of Oregon.

Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental insurance provider, covering more than 80 million Americans and offering the country's largest dental network with approximately 156,000 participating dentists. Over the last decade, Delta Dental companies provided over $1.75 billion in direct and in-kind support to improve the oral health of our communities across the country. Visit deltadental.com for information on individual dental insurance plans and group dental insurance plans.

