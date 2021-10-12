Delta Dental announces Michael Schwartz as Chief Strategic Collaboration Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike to this new role at the Delta Dental Plans Association. Mike's deep experience in building relationships will be central to our expansion of national partnerships and fostering continued collaboration within the Delta Dental System. His impressive track record of executing winning strategies in the business-to-business, business-to-consumer, and government program spaces make him well-positioned to lead new growth opportunities for our market-leading Brand," said James W. Hutchison, President & CEO, Delta Dental Plans Association. "In addition, Mike's experience working within the Delta Dental system and his commitment to our mission of improving oral health and overall health have enabled him to hit the ground running."

In this position, Schwartz will play a key role in elevating Delta Dental's national visibility by reinforcing existing relationships and establishing new strategic partnerships with leading national organizations that are aligned with the advancement of oral and overall health.

"As the nation's leading dental benefits provider, Delta Dental is dedicated to improving oral and overall health, and I look forward to furthering that mission through innovative platforms and partnerships," said Schwartz.

With more than 20 years of experience, Schwartz is known for building high-performing teams that thrive in collaborative environments. He previously served as Assistant General Counsel and Head of Litigation at Delta Dental of California, where he counseled business units on risk, fraud prevention, and dispute resolution matters. Before joining Delta Dental of California, Schwartz served as the General Counsel for Hawaii Dental Service. Before transitioning in-house, he litigated cases as an attorney with Hawaii's largest firm, Cades Schutte, LLP. Schwartz first became involved in healthcare when he interned for PhRMA in Washington, D.C., and expanded into the insurance space in New York City while working for a wide range of insurance and reinsurance clients. He has a law degree from McGill University and a Bachelor's in Economics from the University of Wisconsin.

About Delta Dental Plans Association

Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental insurance provider, covering more than 80 million Americans and offering the country's largest dental network with approximately 156,000 participating dentists. Over the last decade, Delta Dental companies provided over $1.75 billion in direct and in-kind support to improve the oral health of our communities across the country. Visit deltadental.com for information on individual dental insurance plans and group dental insurance plans.

