Delta Dental Community Care Foundation awards $131,483 grant to San Ysidro Health

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation recently awarded San Ysidro Health a $131,483 grant to upgrade three dental work spaces and a dental X-ray system in its San Ysidro Health-Ocean View clinic.

San Ysidro Health is a nonprofit organization committed to providing high quality, compassionate, accessible and affordable health care services. Currently, the organization serves over 95,000 patients annually through a network of medical, dental, and behavioral health clinics located across San Diego County.

In 2017, there were approximately 11,600 dental patient visits to the organization's five dental clinic sites, including San Ysidro Health-Ocean View. In addition to general dentistry, San Ysidro Health houses several in-house specialty services, including pediatric dentistry, oral surgery, orthodontics, and endodontics.

"Our goal is to provide comprehensive dental services to our patients with the best equipment and tools available. This in turn leads to positive health outcomes for our patients and the communities we serve," said Kevin Mattson, president and CEO of San Ysidro Health. "We thank the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation for their support with our dental department's needs."

The grant is one of 66 Access to Care grants given in California this year by the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation to help improve the oral health of disadvantaged children and adults by removing barriers to quality dental care. Since its inception in 2011, the Foundation has awarded nearly $5.5 million in grants to organizations throughout California.

"We're delighted to collaborate with San Ysidro Health in improving the oral health of underserved children and adults in San Diego County," said Karen Robinson, vice president of corporate affairs for Delta Dental and executive director of the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation. "Our impact is only as strong as our partnerships, and we could not make a difference without the hard work and dedication of the organizations we support."

About the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of California and its affiliated companies including Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and Delta Dental of Pennsylvania. Since 2011, the Foundation has awarded nearly $39 million in funding and support to increase access to quality dental care, oral health education, and advance scientific research across the company's 15-state service area and the District of Columbia.

