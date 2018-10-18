Delta Dental Community Care Foundation awards $50,000 grant to Family Health Network of Central New York

HOMER, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation recently awarded Family Health Network of Central New York, Inc., a $50,000 grant to purchase dental equipment and offset the cost of dental care for its patients at its dental center in Moravia, New York.

Family Health Network of Central New York is a Federally Qualified Health Center serving underserved patients at five health centers, one dental center, four school-based health centers, and eight school-based dental programs located in Cortland and Cayuga counties.

"We're delighted to collaborate with Family Health Network of Central New York in improving the oral health of underserved children and adults in Cayuga County," said Karen Robinson, vice president of corporate affairs for Delta Dental and executive director of the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation. "Our impact is only as strong as our partnerships, and we could not make a difference without the hard work and dedication of the organizations we support."

The grant is one of 20 given in New York this year by the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation to help improve the oral health of disadvantaged children and adults by removing barriers to quality dental care. Since its inception in 2011, the Foundation has awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to organizations throughout New York.

