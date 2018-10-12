Delta Dental Community Care Foundation awards $50,000 grant to University of the Pacific, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation recently awarded University of the Pacific, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry a $50,000 grant to support the school's Special Care Clinic and Hospital Dentistry Program.

The grant will support providing screenings and treatment services in the school's clinics to approximately 1,000 patients with special needs, and help pay for supplies and lab work costs. Additionally, funds will help support pre- and post-organ transplant oral health assessments and care and in-patient dental consultations at local hospitals.

The funds will also help the clinic and program provide rigorous education and experiential learning opportunities to more than 190 dental students, residents and scholars, medical students and pharmacy externs, who together will handle more than 4,600 patient visits each year.

"It is important that we train the next generation of healthcare providers to be comfortable caring for people from all walks of life and in serving the needs of those with complex medical conditions," said Nader A. Nadershahi, DDS, dean of the Dugoni School of Dentistry. "We are very appreciative of this generous support from the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation to help us achieve these goals."

"Our Foundation's mission is to increase access to quality dental care in underserved areas and we could not do so without dedicated partners such as the Dugoni School of Dentistry," said Karen Robinson, vice president of corporate affairs for Delta Dental and executive director of the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation. "Together, we can make a lasting impact to improve the health and enhance the lives of children and adults in the San Francisco Bay Area."

The grant is one of 66 given in California this year by the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation to help improve the oral health of disadvantaged children and adults by removing barriers to quality dental care. Since its inception in 2011, the Foundation has awarded nearly $5.5 million in grants to organizations throughout California.

About Delta Dental Community Care Foundation

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of California and its affiliated companies including Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and Delta Dental of Pennsylvania. Since 2011, the Foundation has awarded nearly $39 million in funding and support to increase access to quality dental care, oral health education, and advance scientific research across the company's 15-state service area and the District of Columbia.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Brennan

kbrennan@delta.org

562-659-3237

SOURCE Delta Dental Community Care Foundation

Related Links

http://www.deltadentalins.com/about/community/philanthropy

