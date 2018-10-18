Delta Dental Community Care Foundation awards $55,690 grant to CommUnityCare Health Centers

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation recently awarded CommUnityCare Health Centers a $55,690 grant to improve oral health in Travis County, Texas.

CommUnityCare is a Federally Qualified Health Center that provides health care services at 20 locations and dental care in four locations in Travis County, Texas. The grant will support the purchase of vital dental and X-ray equipment that will be used to help provide treatment to CommUnityCare's more than 20,000 dental patients.

"We're delighted to collaborate with CommUnityCare in improving the oral health of underserved children and adults in Travis County," said Karen Robinson, vice president of corporate affairs for Delta Dental and executive director of the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation. "Our impact is only as strong as our partnerships, and we could not make a difference without the hard work and dedication of the organizations we support."

The grant is one of 32 given in Texas this year by the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation to help improve the oral health of disadvantaged children and adults by removing barriers to quality dental care. Since its inception in 2011, the Foundation has awarded more than $4.2 million in grants to organizations throughout Texas.

About Delta Dental Community Care Foundation

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental Insurance Company and its affiliated companies including Delta Dental of California, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and Delta Dental of Pennsylvania. Since 2011, the Foundation has awarded nearly $39 million in funding and support to increase access to quality dental care, oral health education, and advance scientific research across the company's 15-state service area and the District of Columbia.

