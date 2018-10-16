Delta Dental Community Care Foundation awards $60,134 grant to CrescentCare Health Centers

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation recently awarded CrescentCare Health Centers a $60,134 grant to purchase new dental X-ray equipment for the dental clinic in its new facility in New Orleans.

CrescentCare, which grew out of the NO/AIDS Task Force, is a Federally Qualified Health Center providing health, dental and wellness services to low-income residents in New Orleans. Its new clinic, which will be located at 1631 Elysian Fields, will greatly expand its dental treatment capacity as the demand for services has grown.

"We're delighted to collaborate with Crescent Care Health Centers in improving the oral health of underserved individuals in New Orleans," said Karen Robinson, vice president of corporate affairs for Delta Dental and executive director of the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation. "Our impact is only as strong as our partnerships, and we could not make a difference without the hard work and dedication of the organizations we support."

The grant is one of 18 given in Louisiana this year by the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation to help improve the oral health of disadvantaged children and adults by removing barriers to quality dental care. Since its inception in 2011, the Foundation has awarded more than $2 million in grants to organizations throughout Louisiana.

To learn more about the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation, please visit deltadentalins.com/about/community/philanthropy.

About Delta Dental Community Care Foundation

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental Insurance Company and its affiliated companies including Delta Dental of California, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and Delta Dental of Pennsylvania. Since 2011, the Foundation has awarded nearly $39 million in funding and support to increase access to quality dental care, oral health education, and advance scientific research across the company's 15-state service area and the District of Columbia.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Brennan

kbrennan@delta.org

562-659-3237

SOURCE Delta Dental Community Care Foundation

Related Links

http://www.deltadentalins.com

