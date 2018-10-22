Delta Dental Community Care Foundation Awards $67,832 Grant to Mendocino Coast Clinics

FORT BRAGG, Calif., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation announced today that it awarded Mendocino Coast Clinics, Inc., a $67,832 grant to improve access to oral health in Mendocino County.



Mendocino Coast Clinics is a Federally Qualified Health Center located in rural Mendocino County. The grant will support the purchase of new dental and X-ray equipment for its dental clinic that treats low-income individuals and families who would otherwise go without care.

"We're delighted to collaborate with Mendocino Coast Clinics in improving the oral health of underserved children and adults in Mendocino County," said Karen Robinson, vice president of corporate affairs for Delta Dental and executive director of the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation. "Our impact is only as strong as our partnerships, and we could not make a difference without the hard work and dedication of the organizations we support."

The grant is one of 66 given in California this year by the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation to help improve the oral health of disadvantaged children and adults by removing barriers to quality dental care. Since its inception in 2011, the Foundation has awarded nearly $5.5 million in grants to organizations throughout California.

About Delta Dental Community Care Foundation

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of California and its affiliated companies including Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and Delta Dental of Pennsylvania. Since 2011, the Foundation has awarded nearly $39 million in funding and support to increase access to quality dental care, oral health education, and advance scientific research across the company's 15-state service area and the District of Columbia.

