Delta Dental Community Care Foundation Awards $76,580 Grant to Nevada Health Centers

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation announced today that it recently awarded Nevada Health Centers a $76,580 grant to improve oral health in Nevada.

Nevada Health Centers is a nonprofit organization that provides healthcare services to more than 50,000 Nevadans each year. The grant will be used to support the purchase of dental equipment, dental supplies and to offset the cost of providing preventive and restorative dental care to low-income children and adults at its Eastern Dental Center in Las Vegas, Elko Dental Center in Elko, and a mobile dental unit that travels throughout Nevada's rural, geographically isolated communities.

"We're delighted to collaborate with Nevada Health Centers in improving the oral health of underserved children and adults," said Karen Robinson, vice president of corporate affairs for Delta Dental and executive director of the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation. "Our impact is only as strong as our partnerships, and we could not make a difference without the hard work and dedication of the organizations we support."

The grant is one of six given in Nevada this year by the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation to help improve the oral health of disadvantaged children and adults by removing barriers to quality dental care. Since its inception in 2011, the Foundation has awarded nearly $1 million in grants to organizations throughout Nevada.

About Delta Dental Community Care Foundation

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental Insurance Company and its affiliated companies including Delta Dental of California, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and Delta Dental of Pennsylvania. Since 2011, the Foundation has awarded nearly $39 million in funding and support to increase access to quality dental care, oral health education, and advance scientific research across the company's 15-state service area and the District of Columbia.

