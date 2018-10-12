Delta Dental Community Care Foundation awards $80,000 grant to Community Health Alliance

RENO, Nev., Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation recently awarded Community Health Alliance an $80,000 grant to support dental treatment services for the clinic's patients in Washoe County, Nevada.

Community Health Alliance is a Federally Qualified Health Center serving approximately 30,000 individual patients with primary care, dental care, integrated mental health and nutrition services in six fixed-site clinics and four mobile medical/dental units. In addition to three mobile units, oral health services are provided at Wells Avenue Medical and Dental Center, Sparks Health Center and Record Street Health Center.

"We're delighted to collaborate with Community Health Alliance in improving the oral health of underserved children and adults in Washoe County," said Karen Robinson, vice president of corporate affairs for Delta Dental and executive director of the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation. "Our impact is only as strong as our partnerships, and we could not make a difference without the hard work and dedication of the organizations we support."

The grant is one of six given in Nevada this year by the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation to help improve the oral health of disadvantaged children and adults by removing barriers to quality dental care. Since its inception in 2011, the Foundation has awarded nearly $1 million in grants to organizations throughout Nevada.

About Delta Dental Community Care Foundation

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental Insurance Company and its affiliated companies including Delta Dental of California, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and Delta Dental of Pennsylvania. Since 2011, the Foundation has awarded nearly $39 million in funding and support to increase access to quality dental care, oral health education, and advance scientific research across the company's 15-state service area and the District of Columbia.

