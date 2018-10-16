Delta Dental Community Care Foundation awards $89,750 grant to Northern Oswego County Health Services

PULASKI, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation recently awarded Northern Oswego County Health Services, Inc., an $89,750 grant to purchase a digital impression system for its school-based dental programs.

Northern Oswego County Health Services is a network of health care practices providing Oswego and surrounding county residents with a variety of comprehensive health care and related services, including two school-based dental programs located in the Fulton and Sandy Creek School Districts.

"We're delighted to collaborate with Northern Oswego County Health Services in improving the oral health of underserved children in Oswego County," said Karen Robinson, vice president of corporate affairs for Delta Dental and executive director of the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation. "Our impact is only as strong as our partnerships, and we could not make a difference without the hard work and dedication of the organizations we support."

The grant is one of 20 given in New York this year by the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation to help improve the oral health of disadvantaged children and adults by removing barriers to quality dental care. Since its inception in 2011, the Foundation has awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to organizations throughout New York.

About Delta Dental Community Care Foundation

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and its affiliated companies including Delta Dental of California, Delta Dental Insurance Company and Delta Dental of Pennsylvania. Since 2011, the Foundation has awarded nearly $39 million in funding and support to increase access to quality dental care, oral health education, and advance scientific research across the company's 15-state service area and the District of Columbia.

