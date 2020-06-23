Delta Dental companies donated $76.3 million, positively impacting the oral and overall health of 12.8 million Americans in 2019

"Our inaugural Community Impact Report is a true testament to the dedication of Delta Dental companies and foundations to their communities," said Steven R. Olson , president and CEO of the Delta Dental Plans Association , "I'm particularly proud of their work to expand access to quality oral health care to low-income communities, helping millions of people achieve better oral and overall health."

The theme of the 2019 Community Impact Report is "Our purpose, Our people, Our promise," a nod to the rich history of community engagement that has guided Delta Dental companies for more than 65 years. Last year, Delta Dental supported programs in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with over 60% of funds directed to dental treatment programs, often focusing on reaching underserved communities. Through these investments, Delta Dental is committed to breaking down barriers to oral health.

"The need to address health disparities in our country, including access to oral health care, has become even more apparent amid the COVID-19 pandemic," said Vivian Vasallo, Executive Director of the Delta Dental Institute. "The Delta Dental Institute is proud to spotlight the positive impact of Delta Dental companies and their community partners in 2019. The efforts highlighted in this report represent our enduring commitment to listen to, learn from, and support the communities we serve, no matter what comes our way."

Delta Dental's 2019 Community Impact Report explores three main areas of giving in 2019 and features local spotlights on Delta Dental company programs that are generating measurable impact on the oral and overall health of their communities.

The full report is available online here.

About Delta Dental Plans Association

Delta Dental Plans Association, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest provider of dental insurance, covering more than 80 million Americans, and offering the country's largest dental network with approximately 156,000 participating dentists.

About the Delta Dental Institute

The Delta Dental Institute launched in 2019 to advance oral health for all Americans in partnership with Delta Dental companies and community partners across the country. With expertise rooted in Delta Dental's rich history of oral health leadership, the Delta Dental Institute engages in and supports oral health research, community engagement, and advocacy, striving to ensure all Americans can have the healthy smile they deserve and live their healthiest lives.

