Delta Dental funding expands oral health care access for U.S. veterans

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Veterans Day, Delta Dental reaffirms its dedication to expanding oral health care access to our nation's veterans through its partnership with the Dental Lifeline Network (DLN).

Since the program began in 2020, Delta Dental companies across the country have partnered with the DLN's Lifeline Heroes Challenge to improve comprehensive dental care for veterans in need.

To date, Delta Dental companies have contributed more than $450,000, which has supported the mobilization of $9.8 million in donated oral health care delivered to veterans, according to DLN.

"Delta Dental is committed to expanding dental care access for veterans who have served our country, as good oral health is essential to overall health," said James W. Hutchison, President & CEO, Delta Dental Plans Association. "We are proud of our partnership with the Dental Lifeline Network and remain steadfast in supporting our nation's heroes on their oral health care journey. Delta Dental would also like to extend a sincere thank you to the volunteer dentists and hygienists for their many hours of service."

For many veterans, dental care is not covered by their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits. To address this issue, the Delta Dental and DLN partnership has bolstered recruitment efforts for volunteer dentists and hygienists, expanding access to oral health care for veterans.

"We are deeply grateful for our continued partnership with Delta Dental to support our veterans with increased access to oral health care," said Lynda Ricketson, DLN President & CEO. "The generosity of supporters such as Delta Dental has made a significant difference in improving their overall quality of life."

Dentists can visit WillYouSeeOneVet.org to learn more about volunteer opportunities with the DLN to honor and support veterans in the community.

About Delta Dental Plans Association

Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental insurance provider, covering more than 85 million Americans and offering the country's largest dental network with approximately 154,000 participating dentists. Over the last decade, Delta Dental companies provided over $1.88 billion in direct and in-kind support to improve the oral health of our communities. Visit deltadental.com for information on individual dental insurance plans and group dental insurance plans.

About Dental Lifeline Network

Dental Lifeline Network (DLN) is a national charitable organization and strategic partner of the American Dental Association. DLN's mission is to improve the oral health of people with disabilities or who are elderly or medically fragile and have no other way to get help. Through a volunteer network of 14,000 dentists and 3,000 laboratories, DLN develops and coordinates direct-service charity programs resulting in life-changing and life-saving treatment. Visit dentallifeline.org to learn more.

