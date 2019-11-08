Delta Dental of Arizona - Notice of Data Incident

GLENDALE, Ariz., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of Arizona learned of an incident that may affect the privacy of certain information and is providing notice of the incident so potentially affected individuals may take steps to better protect their personal information, should they feel it appropriate to do so. To date, Delta Dental of Arizona has not received any reports that personal information has been misused as a result of this incident.

What Happened? On or around July 8, 2019, Delta Dental of Arizona became aware of suspicious activity related to an employee's email account. Delta Dental of Arizona immediately commenced an investigation, working with third party forensic investigators, to assess the nature and scope of the email account activity. The investigation confirmed that the employee fell victim to an email phishing scheme that allowed an unauthorized individual to gain access to the email account on July 8, 2019. While Delta Dental of Arizona has no evidence of actual or attempted misuse of any information present in the email account, it could not rule out the possibility of access to data present in the account. Delta Dental of Arizona undertook a lengthy and labor-intensive process to identify the personal information contained in the affected account. In an abundance of caution, Delta Dental of Arizona is notifying individuals because we have confirmed that certain personal information was present in the affected email accounts.

What Information Was Involved? Delta Dental of Arizona was unable to confirm whether any information was actually accessed by the unauthorized individual. However, Delta Dental of Arizona's investigation determined that the information present in the affected email account may include one or more of the following: name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, Member or Subscription identification number, driver's license number, government issued identification number, state identification number, passport number, financial account information, credit and/or debit card information, dental/treatment information, dental insurance information, digital signature, and/or username and password.

What Delta Dental of Arizona is Doing. The security of personal information is one of Delta Dental of Arizona's highest priorities and it takes this incident very seriously. Upon learning of this incident, Delta Dental of Arizona immediately took steps to ensure the security of its email environment and investigate the activity. Delta Dental of Arizona is also reviewing its existing policies.

What Can Impacted Individuals Do? Delta Dental of Arizona encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor credit reports for suspicious activity.

For More Information. To assist individuals who may have further questions about this incident, Delta Dental Arizona has established a toll-free hotline. This dedicated assistance line may be reached by calling 1-833-281-4828 Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm (MST) and Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm (MST). Delta Dental Arizona will not contact you by phone to request any personal information.

SOURCE Delta Dental of Arizona

