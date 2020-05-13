Delta Dental of Arkansas to Provide Nearly $18 Million in COVID-19 Relief to Business Clients and Dental Providers in Arkansas

No action is required from Delta Dental clients. Fully insured and self-insured business customers will see the Pandemic Relief Credit on their July 2020 bill. The bill for July premiums will be $0. However, any outstanding premiums or adjustments for months prior to July or after billing cutoff will be applicable.

"We understand our customers are facing tremendous challenges and want to help them with a premium credit," said President and CEO Ed Choate. "Delta Dental of Arkansas provides dental and vision insurance to over 4,000 Arkansas businesses and more than 800,000 Arkansans. With dental and vision offices closed except for emergencies, our members have not been able to get the care they normally receive. This premium credit is one of many ways we're working to financially help our customers and communities during this unprecedented time."

In addition to the Pandemic Relief Credit, Delta Dental is also helping network dental practices by making $2.9 million in grants available to dental providers as their offices began re-opening May 11. These grants are designed to help dental practitioners offset additional expenses incurred as a result of the Phase I COVID-19 guidelines from the Arkansas Department of Health. These guidelines require increased use of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and additional cleaning and disinfecting of all dental treatment rooms. Every active licensed dentist with a practice located in Arkansas who is part of a Delta Dental network can request a $2,500 grant by completing a brief online form that can be found at www.deltadentalar.com/reopening-readiness-grants. The dentist will need to assign the grant to a dental practice entity (by Tax I.D. number).

"We are glad our provider partners are able to reopen their practices, and provide much needed dental care and treatment to their patients," said Choate. "These grants are designed to help dentists offset some of the costs to implement the additional safety measures currently required by the Arkansas Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control guidelines."

Dentists can begin applying immediately, and the application period will run from May 13 to June 1, 2020. Grant applications will be reviewed as received with checks being mailed to qualifying dentists soon thereafter. Dentists should go to www.deltadentalar.com/reopening-readiness-grants for grant details and to begin their application.

About Delta Dental of Arkansas

Delta Dental of Arkansas is the largest dental benefits provider in the state, helping more than 800,000 Arkansans keep their smiles healthy through commercial and Medicaid coverage. As a not-for-profit company, Delta Dental is committed to improving the oral health of Arkansans through the philanthropic efforts of its Foundation, which donated more than $3 million to support oral health education initiatives in the last three years. For more information, visit deltadentalar.com.

