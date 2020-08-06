Delta Dental of California Named Top Bay Area Corporate Philanthropist by San Francisco Business Times for the Third Year in A Row

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of California today announced it has been named number 25 of the top 100 corporate philanthropists in the San Francisco Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times. This is the third consecutive year Delta Dental of California has been recognized for its support of Bay Area charities.

"Recent events are a powerful reminder of how vital the services provided by local nonprofits are to the community," said Mike Castro, President and CEO of Delta Dental of California. "Service is a core value of Delta Dental of California, and we are committed to supporting local organizations that care for the vulnerable and underserved."

Delta Dental of California's ranking on the list has risen each year from 49th in 2017, to 32nd in 2018, and now 25th for 2019.

The San Francisco Business Times corporate philanthropy list annually cites the Bay Area's most generous corporate citizens. It highlights companies that made contributions to Bay Area-based charitable organizations in the following counties: San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma. In 2019, Delta Dental granted more than $10 million across the enterprise's 15-state service area, the District of Columbia, including $2.55 million to Bay Area groups.

Most of Delta Dental of California's funding for nonprofits comes via the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation, which seeks to build caring, resilient communities. The Foundation partners with organizations across its 15 state and D.C. service area that are working to increase access to care, promoting and advancing oral health education and providing other community support.

"The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation is proud to support our Bay Area partners working to ensure food security, health care and dignity to historically underserved populations in our backyard," said Kenzie Ferguson, vice president for Foundation and corporate social responsibility for Delta Dental of California. "We strive to ensure our work has an impact and are grateful to be recognized by the San Francisco Business Times for our efforts to make a difference in our local community."

About Delta Dental of California

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California has offered comprehensive, high-quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country.

The Delta Dental of California network includes its affiliates, Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and provides dental benefits to more than 36 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia. All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that collectively covers millions of people nationwide.

For more information about Delta Dental of California, please visit www.deltadentalins.com.

About the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation partners with local communities to increase access to care, support dental education and fund research that advances the oral health field. Since 2011, the Foundation has awarded more than $60 million across 15 states and the District of Columbia. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of California and its affiliated companies, including Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania and Delta Dental of New York, Inc.

