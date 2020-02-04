Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation Awards Nearly $400,000 in Grants

ROANOKE, Va. , Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation is excited to announce that it has awarded nearly $400,000 to 50 organizations across the Commonwealth to fund research, educational outreach and other programs designed to improve the oral and overall health of Virginians. These organizations represent a broad spectrum of incredible work in communities across the state.

Delta Dental of Virginia believes in the power of a healthy smile and, together with these organizations, is improving oral health in Virginia and strengthening our communities. "Our mission is to create healthy smiles in the community, and it's a mission we take seriously. We are proud to offer our support to these organizations, who are on the ground doing the work to bring improved oral and overall health care to our fellow Virginians. We look forward to seeing the outcomes from their efforts in the coming year," said Frank Lucia, President and CEO of Delta Dental of Virginia.

Since its inception, the Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation has provided more than $4.6 million to 289 organizations to improve oral health across the state. Congratulations to all of this year's grant recipients! Click here to view the full list and read more about what these organizations and the Foundation are doing to improve oral health in the communities they serve.

