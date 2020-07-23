Delta Dental Plans Association appoints Scott Jessee Chief Information Officer

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Delta Dental Plans Association announced the promotion of technology leader, Scott Jessee, to Chief Information Officer.

Since joining the company in 2012, Jessee has been instrumental in shaping the future of information technology at Delta Dental Plans Association and across the Delta Dental System, serving as Director and most recently as Vice President of Information Technology.

"We are pleased to welcome Scott into his new role as Chief Information Officer. He possesses the leadership, vision, and management skills needed to bring our IT capabilities into the future," noted Steve Olson, President & CEO of the Delta Dental Plans Association. "The backbone of many companies, including ours, is a best-in-class IT department. Scott has a proven track record of creating and growing technology and data programs that will elevate our services in new and increasingly dynamic ways."

As CIO, Jessee will oversee all information systems, project management, vendor management, and executive leadership of the data and information technology teams. Central to the position, Jessee will lead change efforts across the organization, building new capabilities within, and outside of, the information technology department.

"Data and technology continue to reshape industries and services to better meet consumer needs. That evolution is underway for healthcare and Delta Dental will continue its leadership in defining the future of healthcare to ensure Americans have access to oral care," said Jessee. "Central to our work moving forward will be fortifying Delta Dental's ability to quickly adapt and reposition our digital capabilities and controls to meet market demands," he concluded.

Delta Dental Plans Association, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest provider of dental insurance, covering more than 80 million Americans, and offering the country's largest dental network with approximately 156,000 participating dentists. In 2019, Delta Dental companies provided approximately $76 million in direct and in-kind community outreach support to improve the oral health of adults, children and infants in local communities across the country. For more information, visit: deltadental.com .

