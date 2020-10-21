Delta For Women in Action (D4 Women in Action) Announces Full Slate of Endorsed Candidates for the 2020 Election

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Delta For Women in Action: DST for African American Women for Political Power ("D4Women in Action") announced its full slate of endorsed candidates for the 2020 elections, in an effort to amplify legislative and political power of Black and underserved communities, and to mobilize its widespread community. Endorsed candidates include Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris, in addition to the Congressional Black Caucus and various U.S. Senate and House of Representatives candidates.

D4Women in Action is an action-oriented social welfare and advocacy organization described in Section 501(c)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code and initially created by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. Over 100 years ago, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority began its journey as social action leaders by being the first Black Greek-letter organization to march in solidarity with thousands of white women for voting rights that they knew would not be theirs. Their vision of equity for all is at the foundation of D4Women in Action.

D4Women in Action's mission is to expand and invigorate the legacy of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority to actualize civic betterments, social improvements, equality and justice through greater public policy, legislative and political awareness. The organization also works to expand and invigorate the ability of Black women and women of color to create social, economic, political, and public policy change for communities around the globe.

As the U.S. approaches one of the most pivotal presidential elections in the nation's history, D4Women in Action urges everyone to take part in this unprecedented event by exercising their right to vote. Moreover, D4Women in Action also invites participation in its mission and encourages the commitment of financial, human and similar resources in support of candidates that advance the voice, presence and status of Black women and women of color in the legislative, administrative rulemaking and political arenas.

"The announcement of our slate marks the first step in our mission to identify critical issues in the Black community and increase advocacy, education, economics, and power of Black women in the political process," said Shavon Arline-Bradley, President of D4Women in Action. "In the United States and internationally, this upcoming election is a historic moment. I urge those inspired by our mission to donate and support the candidates that have worked to amplify legislative and political power of Black and underserved communities."

"Delta Sigma Theta is proud to stand on the legacy of so many of our members who have been at the forefront of social action and political engagement over the years," said Beverly E. Smith, Delta Sigma Theta's National President and CEO. "Delta is the first predominately African-American Greek letter organization to form a 501(c)(4) entity dedicated to the active endorsement and support of political candidates as well as the establishment of a training program for women of color who desire to run for political office. This program was established in honor of the first woman to run for the United States presidency, our member Soror Shirley Chisolm, so that others will emulate work and take the seat at the table of power about which she so eloquently spoke."



Below is a complete list of all the candidates D4Women in Action is endorsing in the upcoming elections:

Presidential Election: Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris

Vice President and Senator The Congressional Black Caucus

U.S. Senate: Doug Jones (AL), Mark Kelly (AZ), John Hickenlooper (CO), Raphael Warncock (GA), Sara Gideon (ME), Mike Espy (MS), Cory Booker (NJ), Cal Cunningham (NC), Jaime Harrison (SC) , Amy McGrath (KY)

(AL), (AZ), (CO), Raphael Warncock (GA), (ME), (MS), (NJ), (NC), , (KY) U.S. House of Representatives : Steny Hoyer (MD), Nancy Pelosi (CA)

To support D4Women in Action's candidates and get involved, please visit www.delta4WomenInAction.org.

About Delta For Women in Action: DST for African American Women for Political Power

Delta For Women in Action: DST for African American Women for Political Power ("D4Women in Action") is an independent action-oriented 501(c)(4) social welfare organization initially created by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. D4Women in Action's mission and goals are centered around four pillars: to advocate for and educate the public on public policy priorities at the federal, state and local levels; to lobby for/against legislation or support/oppose ballot measures; to encourage, train and support Black women and women of color to become involved in the legislative and political process, run for office and accept political appointments; and to encourage D4Women in Action's network and the general public to donate fiscal, human and other resources to advance public policy objectives, legislative priorities and targeted candidacies for public office.

D4Women in Action works to expand and invigorate the ability of Black women and women of color to actualize legislative and political awareness, and to create social, economic, political and public policy change for Black communities around the globe. For more information about D4Women in Action or to get involved, please visit www.D4WomenInAction.org.

