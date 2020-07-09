Delta Launches 200kW Ultra Fast Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger in EMEA

Commenting on its introduction, Vincent Lin, senior director of e-Mobility & Smart Energy Solutions business development, Delta EMEA, stated: "Foreseeing more and more EV coming to the market with extended driving range, we have not only extended the existing product line of UFC 150kW to 200kW, but have also integrated a credit card payment solution, as well as a mechanism to adhere to Germany's Eichrecht MID-metering calibration rules, to make this product ideal for charging point operators (CPOs) and fleet charging requirements."

Optimizing CAPEX for Charging Point Operators

CPOs are set to make a rapid return on their investment in the UFC200, and it is an investment that is secure for now and the future - thanks to its scalability. This is realized by it supporting charging voltages of up to 1000V, while the platform's modular concept enables it to scale-up to 200kW, which is supporting optimization of the CAPEX on the complete fast charging network using the same platform with different power configuration and taking the benefit of synergy on service & support. For added long term peace of mind, no building permits are required when scaling-up from an initial configuration to 200kW. It has also been designed to be easy to upgrade its power capability by additional rectifier modules.

High Power Technology for Quick and Safe Charging Experience

The UFC200 is also meeting the EV owner's demands for quick and easy charging, realised by its 200kW capacity, which can be split in 2 x 100kW to enable two EVs to be charged simultaneously via the innovative non-liquid cooled 400A high power CCS cable/connector system. This temperature controlled high power connector system can supply extra power when the EV's battery system is at low charge without oversizing the system. In extreme environments and very frequent usage, the power will be automatically reduced to keep the cable/connector temperature in a safe range for the user. An inbuilt extra patented safety concept is protecting against excess temperatures, even if the temperature control of the EV charger would fail. At 400A charging current, the charging station efficiency can be improved up to 1.2% compared to a standard liquid cooled cable system due to the reduced copper loss (without taking additional power consumption of a cooling system in account).

Easy Access and Maintenance in Operation

The UFC200's easy-to-use human interface includes a seven-inch LCD information display screen and touch pad, with RFID and payment cards functions included. CPOs will also benefit from support services designed to secure interoperability with new generation EVs. The improved uptime on their charging network, thanks to the UFC200's service concept with authorised local service partners, remote diagnostics and maintenance with separate service interfaces. In terms of compliance - and to ensure that it adheres to German Eichrecht MID-metering calibration rules - the UFC200 features an advanced integrated metering system.

The UFC200 is ideal for helping CPOs meet the challenge of having the appropriate charging resources in place while offers the convenience of simultaneous charging of multiple vehicles using a single infrastructure. With the UFC200, Delta offers a clear path towards satisfying the future demand as EV use widens and the vehicles themselves become more powerful.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data centre infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centres and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 9 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

