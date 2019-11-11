Delta Launches New 5G-Ready Cell Site Gateway AGCV208S Series

Both AGCV208S and AGC7008S from Delta's Open Networking AG series are designed as Disaggregated Cell Cite Gateways (DCSG) in TIP'S OOPT project, which offer an open and disaggregated architecture for existing 2G, 3G, 4G and future 5G mobile network infrastructures. Based on Broadcom's DNX series, AGCV208S provides 300G switching capacity with Qumran AX asic while AGC7008S provides120G bandwidth with Qumran UX asic for smaller application.

Both platforms come with the same form factor for indoor and outdoor installation with wide operation temperature, in a fully equipped 1RU box with a wide array of connectivity options including 1G, 10G, 25G and 100G. Multiple time injection interfaces, such as 1PPS, 10MHz, GPS and BITS enable you to deploy these boxes in different topology and application.

"Cell Site Gateway will be widely distributed for 5G era, Delta is honored to be a project member of TIP and DCSG project, where we could share our expertise and contribute new ideas to the industry," asserted Winnie Lin, VP Advanced Platforms, DNIBU, Delta Electronics.

"With end-to-end traffic management capability, DNX series provide a scalable and programmable platform for mobile network operators," said Guy Lange, PM of Broadcom's CSG Group.

The exponential growth of data traffic is driving carriers and service providers to adapt the disaggregation model to meet the requirements of the coming generation of networks, particularly in the area of mobile connectivity. The disaggregation of hardware and software helps to add new services more easily and substantially reduces capital and operating costs (CAPEX and OPEX) while dramatically cutting time to market. Conventional gateways in 2G, 3G and 4G networks would have to be equipped with extensive capacity and connectivity upgrades to achieve the performance required for 5G base stations.

Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways Sub-group Co-chair, Luis Martin Garcia, pointed out that "we are happy to see Delta joining DCSG project and bringing new designs and innovation to this project. Most importantly, the entire industry could also benefit from the open design."

Technical specifications at a glance

Compact 1RU, Hardened Design with a depth of 295mm

Future proof 1GE, 10GE, 25GE and 100GE connectivity

Programmable, scalable platform based on Broadcom DNX family with H-QoS and Buffering)

Multiple time synchronization interfaces: 1PPS, 10MHz, GPS, ToD and BITS

Supports BroadPTP and Microsemi time synchronization solutions

Supports SyncE and 1588 V2

All front maintenance design to reduce operation efforts

AC and DC Redundant PSUs

AGCV208S and AGC7008S will be available in Europe, Russia, Middle East and Africa at the end of 2019.

TIP (Telecom Infra Project) Regional Summit will be held in Amsterdam on November 13 and 14, 2019.

