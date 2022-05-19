Delta Media Announces Delta Pitch - A One-Click CMA

Sneak preview webinar set for Wed. May 25, 2022

CANTON, Ohio, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Media Group, one of America's largest real estate all-in-one technology solutions providers for brokers, will launch "Delta Pitch," a new Comparative Market Analysis tool that allows agents to create a complete CMA in as little as one click.

"Building a custom CMA has never been easier," said Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media. "And because Delta Pitch fully integrates with our DeltaNET all-in-one platform, it will be easy to access for DeltaNET customers," he added.

- Delta Media Group, one of America's largest real estate all-in-one technology solutions providers for brokers, will launch "Delta Pitch," a new Comparative Market Analysis tool that allows agents to create a complete CMA in as little as one click. To create a CMA with Delta Pitch, an agent enters the property address and clicks a link to build a professionally designed CMA. The CMA features white label brokerage branding with comps, recent pending sales, and more.

"Delta Pitch is more than a CMA builder; it's an entire presentation builder," Minard noted.

Delta Media will host a sneak preview webinar to showcase its new one-click CMA technology with a Delta Pitch webinar next Wednesday, May 25, at 2:00 pm ET. Delta Media Vice President Franklin Stoffer will review all the Delta Pitch features. Registration is here ( NEED URL ).

Delta Pitch will launch on May 30. Then, in September, Delta Media will roll out its new DeltaNET 7 platform that leverages automation and artificial intelligence to create "the most customizable, most automated all-in-one platform in the marketplace."

Minard notes that Delta Pitch "goes hand-in-hand with Delta's next generation of customizable, automated real estate technology coming this fall."

How Delta Pitch Works

To create a CMA with Delta Pitch, an agent enters the property address and clicks a link to build a professionally designed CMA. The CMA features white label brokerage branding with comps, recent pending sales, and more.

Built on top of Delta's new AI platform, it will provide all relevant properties and other important information presented in an interactive flipbook.

Delta Pitch also is integrated into Delta Media's AVM platform, creating a new lead generation opportunity. When consumers visit a Delta-powered website and enter a property address, they automatically get an estimate based on current listings in their area. In addition, the system automatically creates a digital CMA, comparable to a flipbook, that agents can then send to the consumer.

Other Delta Pitch features include:

Customization of comps and templates

Ability to add custom pages

Automatically created flipbooks with annotations that agents can share with customers

Automatically launch Zoom/video calls directly from within Delta Pitch

Delta Media has reinvested over $40 million into its technology platform. Delta Media has been family-owned and profitable for over 25 years and is known for its reliability among major real estate technology providers.

DeltaNET 7 is integrated with Delta Websites featuring Patent-Pending SEO, the Delta Academy training system, and a full stack of digital marketing tools that, along with Delta Pitch, include Ad Wizard, Local Showings, Properties in Motion, and Open House Connector.

Delta Media Group, Inc., located in Canton, Ohio, is a leading and trusted technology partner for many of the best-known real estate brands, including 75 LeadingRE Affiliates and more than 50 top-ranked brokerages nationwide.

Discover more at deltamediagroup.com.

Media contacts:

Kevin Hawkins

(206) 866-1220

[email protected]

SOURCE Delta Media Group