Delta Media Builds a "Hybrid Office" for its new 2022 Headquarters

CANTON, Ohio, March 23, 2022

Delta Media is one of the most established and largest real estate technology solutions providers for brokers.

After tripling its workforce over the last three years, partially fueled by the real estate boom during the pandemic, all Delta employees worked remotely. The company took advantage of that time to build its new headquarters.

"Our new headquarters is designed for a mobile and flexible workforce," said Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media. "We've proven at Delta that we can scale rapidly and provide uninterrupted and exceptional support, even when most employees are WFH – working from home," he added.

"But as Microsoft and many large firms are demonstrating, there is tremendous value to coming together again in person. There are so many benefits that a Zoom call can never achieve," Minard notes.

"We believe the key is to create a space that is designed for the modern workforce. So our new hybrid headquarters, in addition to its open design, offers more outdoor space, a café, free lunch Fridays and other premium accruements to make it more attractive to go to work than stay home," he said.

Delta Media's growth continues to accelerate as it also benefitted from the "unexpected consequence" of COVID-19 and the record real estate activity generated. In 2021, its employee base was up 37%, the number of brokerages it serves grew by 20%, and the total number of agents that use Delta technology is 24% higher.

Delta is known for its all-in-one, best-in-class tech stack to help real estate agents sell listings and promote their business. Its core offerings – customer relationship management software, search engine optimization, automated digital marketing programs, showings platform and instant social media campaigns – are core tools now used by nearly every active real estate agent. "The pandemic helped real estate go digital as agents and brokers embraced new technology that empowers remote work," Minard said.

Minard points out that the site of its new 10,000-square-feet headquarters, at 7015 Sunset Strip Ave. NW, near the Strip in North Canton, was also vital in creating a hybrid office.

"To win the war on talent today, you also must offer new hires and existing team members a location that also is attractive. We picked this area because it's close to many restaurants, shopping and services – all within walking distance," he said.

About Delta Media Group

Delta Media Group, Inc., located in Canton, Ohio, is a leading and trusted technology partner for many top real estate brands. The creator of DeltaNET6 "all in one when you want it, best-in-class when you don't" digital marketing platform. Delta provides automated digital marketing, unmatched SEO, easiest to use CRM, on-time and on-budget website launches, and its new Local Showings app and platform. Real estate's largest family-owned and operated technology innovator since 1994. Discover more at deltamediagroup.com.

