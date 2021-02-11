Delta Media Polls the Real Estate Industry: Would You Use a New, Independent Showing Service?

CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Media Group announced today it is polling real estate agents, brokers, and Multiple Listing Services decision-makers if they would use a new, independent showing service.

Delta Media, one of the most established and largest real estate broker technology solutions providers, offers a limited showing platform that has been in existence for 20 years as part of its all-in-one CRM, web, and digital marketing solution.

Delta is polling the real estate industry to gauge the level of interest in a new, full-featured, independent showing platform. The link for taking the online poll for a new showing service is at deltamediagroup.com/poll.

"Our current showing platform is 90% of the way to being a full-featured system," said Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media. "We are ready to make a significant investment of dollars and resources to finish that last mile if we are certain there is enough market demand to warrant the effort," he added.

Delta Media's Minard shared that, over the past 10 years, Delta has considered bringing the showing platform to the market, which includes creating a robust calendar interface and full management of the showing experience, but "we had decided to not launch our product because of the market share that other platforms had, but I believe that changes with yesterday's announcement."

Delta Media currently works with 95% of the MLSs in the U.S., developing over the last two decades a reputation as a trustworthy partner by delivering the highest level of reliability, including system performance in 2020 with 99.999% uptime.

Minard added that Delta is reaching out to MLSs, large firms, teams, and agents that use its platform, "but also want to hear from other folks throughout the real estate industry."

About Delta Media Group

Delta Media Group, Inc., located in Canton, Ohio, is a leading and trusted technology partner for many of real estate's top brands. Creator of the DeltaNET 6 CRM platform, Delta offers real estate's most advanced all-in-one digital marketing, back office, and website platform. Delta Media Group is real estate's only family-owned and operated technology innovator with no outside investors or VC funding. Delta Media Group is renowned for saving clients money while reducing the frustration of managing multiple online technologies. Established in 1994, Delta Media Group remains a top real estate technology innovator. Discover more at deltamediagroup.com.

Delta Media: Would you use a new, independent showing service?

