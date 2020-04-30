Delta Obtains Highest Platinum Rating for Zero Waste to Landfill (UL 2799) for "100% Diversion, with 8% Thermal Processing with Energy Recovery"

TAIPEI, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Dongguan Plant has successfully obtained UL 2799 zero waste to landfill certification with a platinum rating. Platinum is the highest level of the certification, which confirms that none of the waste generated by the Dongguan plant goes to landfill. The plant has achieved 100% diversion, with 8% thermal processing with energy recovery. This honor not only commends and recognizes Delta's long-term efforts in waste reduction and management, but also Delta's specific actions to increase the chance of resources being reused and to improve the waste management system through certification.

Mr. Rock Huang, Delta's president of global manufacturing, highlighted, "Delta sorts waste generated as well as supervises, keeps abreast of, and tracks the process and processing results in line with its corporate mission 'To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow.'" In addition to requiring all departments to reduce the generation of waste, Delta actively strives not to generate waste, and to allow resources to be recycled effectively for environmental protection. This time the zero waste to landfill platinum rating obtained by the Dongguan plant recognizes that Delta has made tremendous progress in waste management. For the future, Delta will build on this certification achievement and continue to expand this model to all of its plants around the world.

Delta pursues the sustainable utilization of resources and the prevention of resource depletion. In 2017, it passed a review by the internal Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and set a target of reducing waste intensity by 15% by 2020 with 2015 as the base year. At the end of 2019, a total of 187 waste reduction projects were implemented, saving 4,051.7 tons of waste. Waste reduction activities include the replacement of cartons with plastic rotary boxes, a closed loop of paper, secondary use of metal scraps, improved plastic utilization, and reduced waste plastics, which demonstrate Delta's specific achievements in waste reduction and management.

UL 2799 is a certification standard of zero waste to landfill. It requires all waste flows within an enterprise to be in regulatory compliance, inspected, and audited to confirm that waste has been properly reduced, recycled, and energy recovered, rather than landfilled or incinerated without energy recovery. Companies that achieve a diversion rate of 80 percent or greater qualify for the validation. Delta obtains the highest platinum level for zero waste to landfill with a 100% diversion rate – 92% from waste reduction and recycling, and 8% from thermal processing with energy recovery.

