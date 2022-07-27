Delta One Announces Bloomberg App Portal Launch

Available soon in the Bloomberg App Portal, Delta One empowers users to leverage the power of the multi trillion-dollar Equity Options market to improve long and short equity Finance Rates, increase stock lending revenue, and augment lending and borrowing inventory. It provides real time, actionable, and transparent implied borrow data during market hours.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta One, LLC, the operator of the Delta One equity finance trading platform, today announced its launch of the app in the Bloomberg App Portal. Delta One is a peer-to-peer stock lending and balance sheet management platform that uses options to pair participants. It gives its users pre and post trade analytics to help them make informed, real-time decisions at the portfolio level. When released, it will be available to Bloomberg customers through the in terminal app portal. {APPS DELTA1 }

"We have always had a laser focus on the equity finance market segment," said Harris Bock, CEO at Dynamex Trading and co-founder of Delta One, LLC. "We built the platform to empower users to make informed trading decisions and then help them monitor risk on a portfolio level for the entire life cycle of the trade."

"The App provides a wide variety of real time metrics including early exercise modeling, net effective finance rate modelling in early exercise scenarios, optimal strike and expiration selection algorithms, and expected P&L forecasting," said Brandon Neer, founder of Delta One, LLC. "Trading stock borrows in the multi trillion-dollar options market can be a great source of alpha, but there are some narrow, deep holes that investors can fall into. Our technology helps model those risks and put them in the context of expected P&L. Investing risks can never be fully avoided, but we give our users the proper tools to face them head on."

"We are excited to be able to offer these services in line with the Bloomberg Terminal," said Jason Lefkowitz, co-founder of Delta One, LLC. "Leveraging the power of the Bloomberg ecosystem has long been a goal of our organization. We are delighted to be able to offer Delta One to Bloomberg users starting next month."

