Delta Recognized as a Taiwan Top 20 Global Brand for the 8th Straight Year and Primed for the 2018 UN Climate Change Conference (COP24)

Delta's brand value increased for the 6th straight year

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global provider of power and thermal management solutions, announced today it has been recognized as a Taiwan Top 20 global brand for the 8th consecutive year by the prominent Best Taiwan Global Brands survey. The assessment determined that Delta's brand value over the past year increased 6% to USD266 million, thus, achieving the highest growth rate within the Taiwanese industrial brand segment. The uniqueness of Delta's brand, which entails a seamless integration of its business model and corporate social responsibility, continues to thrive through the development of innovative solutions that are cementing the creation of sustainable cities. In coming days, Delta will host an UN official side event and participate in the Sustainable Innovation Forum (SIF), both during COP24 in Katowice, Poland, to share its experiences in cultivating sustainable development through technology innovation with global stakeholders.

At the Taiwan Top 20 Global Brands awards ceremony, Ms. Shan-Shan Guo, Delta's chief brand officer and executive director of the Delta Electronics Foundation, said, "Delta's commitment to protect the environment from further global warming by enhancing its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics through innovation remains firm. By fostering the backbones of sustainable cities, Delta contributes significantly to the global efforts against carbon emissions. This is not only an integral part of our brand promise, but also a core of our unique corporate citizenship. At COP24, the Delta Electronics Foundation will set the agenda by hosting a side event that will gather notable stakeholders, such as, the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) and the Japan-based Renewable Energy Institute (REI), to advance ideas that shall accelerate the transition towards energy resilience."

Mr. Victor Cheng, Delta's senior vice-president and general manager of its Information & Communication Technology Business Group (ICTBG), who will represent the company at the SIF 2019, highlighted, "Innovative technology is not only the cornerstone of Delta's brand, but also the key to containing further global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius. Delta has been advancing next-generation solutions that are lowering the carbon footprint of some of the world's most energy-intensive areas, such as buildings and transportation. Our building automation solutions enable smart green buildings, while our automotive electronics and EV charging infrastructure support the nascent e-mobility revolution. Under the trend of distributed energy resources, we also provide vehicle-to-home/vehicle-to-grid (V2H/V2G) EV chargers, and energy storage technology to facilitate low-carbon transformation."

COP24 is the most relevant UN Climate Change Conference since 2015 (COP21) as it has been convened to agree on the mechanisms that will not only facilitate the execution of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), which are the vehicles to achieve the objective of the Paris Agreement (containing the global temperature rise within 2 degrees Celsius), but even seek to reach a more ambitious 1.5 degrees Celsius target. Delta again leads the organization of an official side event during the COP, bringing together the influential think tank Renewable Energy Institute; the institution behind the LEED green building certification, the USGBC; the energy efficiency policy think tank ACEEE; and the sustainable cities initiative C40. Together they will exchange views on how to hasten the energy transition necessary to realize a sustainable future for mankind.

The "Best Taiwan Global Brands" survey is organized by the Industrial Development Bureau and executed by Interbrand to assess the value of Taiwan's top global brands. By being selected into this prestigious assessment over the past 8 consecutive years, Delta proves its superior environment, governance and social (ESG) performance.

Delta's Events during COP24:

Delta@COP24 Exhibition Booth

Date: December 3rd to 7th

Place: COP24 Area, stand No. 144

Theme: DERs and Delta

Official Side Event

Date/Time: December 5th, 15:00-16:30

Place: COP24 UN Area - Narew meeting room

Theme: Decarbonizing the cities and communities through distributed energy resources and transition

Sustainable Innovation Forum

Date/Time: December 9th, 14:20-15:10

Place: Vienna House Easy Angelo, Ulica Sokolska 24 40086, Katowice, Poland

Theme: Driving Innovation Panel - Overcoming the Infrastructure and Charing Challenge

Delta@COP24 event site: http://www.delta-foundation.org.tw/cop24/

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of power and thermal management solutions and a major player in several product segments such as industrial automation, displays, and networking. Its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," focuses on addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change. As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business domains include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. Delta has 169 sales offices, 69 R&D centers and 37 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Throughout its history, Delta has received many global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to corporate social responsibility. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 8 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

