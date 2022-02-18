Delta Robots Market Size to Grow by USD 403.88 Million | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Asyril SA | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The delta robots market is driven by the growing demand from packaging applications. Industries are focusing on improving production efficiency, operational excellence, and their competitive advantage due to intense competition. This has increased the demand for delta robots, especially in industries, such as pharmaceuticals and food and beverages, which are highly regulated, need to comply with the required hygiene mandates during the manufacturing process. In addition, the increasing focus on reducing the overall size of delta robots due to the increasing need to handle small particles such as in semiconductor and pharmaceuticals industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the delta robots market size.

Top Delta Robots Players:

ABB Ltd.

Asyril SA

Codian Robotics BV

FANUC Corp.

igus GmbH

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

LUNA TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD

OMRON Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Delta Robots Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Food and beverages - size and forecast 2020-2025

Electrical and electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceuticals - size and forecast 2020-2025

The food and beverages end-user segment held the largest delta robots market share in 2020. The segment is likely to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period mainly due to their increased adoption in the food processing industry for applications such as handling frozen meat, poultry, and confections, and fish filleting. Delta robots market vendors are offering innovative products with different specifications and protection, such as stainless-steel options for food handling applications with IP69K ratings. These offerings would ensure maximum hygiene during the food and beverages production operations and help in handling delicate food products including eggs and biscuits.

Delta Robots Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC emerged as the largest regional segment of the delta robots market in 2020. The region is anticipated to contribute 52% of the overall market's growth during the forecast period. The regional growth can be attributed to the emergence of international vendors that provide high-quality products in the region. Countries such as China, Australia, Japan, India, and South Korea are likely to record a surge in demand for delta robots. With an increasing demand for smartphones and other electronic equipment in the region, the semiconductor industry would record high growth. Furthermore, with many Asian companies investing in new markets in other regions, the focus on product quality has increased significantly. This is increasing investments in automation in the semiconductor industry. As a result, the demand for delta robots from the electrical and electronics industry in APAC would increase.

Delta Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.90% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 403.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.74 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries China, Japan, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Asyril SA, Codian Robotics BV, FANUC Corp., igus GmbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., LUNA TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD, OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

