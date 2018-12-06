Delta Shares its Experience in Enabling Low-Carbon Transportation at the Sustainable Innovation Forum 2018 - Affiliated Event of COP24

KATOWICE, Poland, Dec. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global provider of power and thermal management solutions, participated in the Sustainable Innovation Forum 2018, represented by its senior vice-president and general manager of its Information and Communication Technology Business Group (ICTBG), Mr. Victor Cheng, in the "Overcoming Infrastructure and Charging Challenge" panel discussion. The panelists, who also included reputable institutions in the field of e-mobility, such as the City of Milan, the City of Paris, and the Deutsche Post DHL proposed ideas to ramp up the development of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. Moreover, Mr. Cheng underlined Delta's unique capabilities in supporting low-carbon transportation through its cutting-edge smart green solutions, which include EV charging, energy storage technology and automotive electronics.

During the panel discussion, Mr. Victor Cheng, mentioned, "Buildings and transportation are the key industries for mankind's goal to contain further global warming by 1.5°C. Over the past twelve years, Delta has enabled 27 green buildings across the world by integrating its building automation solutions. In the transportation sector, we are supporting the world's leading EV makers with our automotive electronics technology, such as, on-board chargers, DC/DC converters, traction motors, etc. We have shipped more than 300,000 AC EV Supply Equipment (EVSE) units and over 3,500 DC EV chargers, and also have provided our energy storage technology to electric buses currently operating in Poland, the U.S.A., Spain and Turkey."

The aforementioned panel took special interest on the technologies and mechanisms that shall mitigate the impact of mass EV charging to the electricity grid. In this regard, Delta is advancing microgrid-supported EV charging infrastructure capable of enhancing demand response flexibility by integrating its own renewable energy, power conditioning, energy storage and smart energy management systems. Furthermore, Delta is developing vehicle-to-home/vehicle-to-grid (V2H/V2G) EV chargers that shall allow users to use their EV batteries as mini power plants to support the grid. Delta's R&D-fueled innovation drive is nurturing distributed energy resources to support low-carbon transportation for sustainable cities.

Delta, with a growing global presence in five continents, has business development as well as R&D capabilities in Poland, home country of the 2018 UN Climate Change Conference (COP24). Our Polish R&D talents are focused on the development of power systems, renewable power and energy storage. In collaboration with partners, Delta's battery technology supports electric buses currently servicing commuters in Warsaw and other Polish cities. In addition, Delta's power systems feature industry-leading energy efficiency to enable improved energy savings and productivity in a wide range of mission-critical applications in Poland, such as airports, telecom operators and financial institutions. Lastly, Delta has integrated its EV charging solutions and energy storage to support its local partners' EV charging infrastructure in major cities in Poland and Slovakia, including Katowice, the host city of COP24, providing EV charging services during the conference.

The Sustainable Innovation Forum 2018 is the 9th edition of one of the most relevant affiliated events of the COP conferences. The event delivers high level policy discussion and debate, structured and informal networking and inspirational keynote speeches by leading ministers, cities, multilateral organizations, investors and private sector vendors and solution providers.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of power and thermal management solutions and a major player in several product segments such as industrial automation, displays, and networking. Its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," focuses on addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change. As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business domains include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. Delta has 169 sales offices, 69 R&D centers and 37 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Throughout its history, Delta has received many global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to corporate social responsibility. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 8 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

