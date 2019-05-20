Delta Showcases IoT-based Smart Lighting and Building Automation Solutions at LIGHTFAIR International 2019

PHILADELPHIA, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, will showcase its IoT-based Smart Lighting and Building Automation Solutions at LIGHTFAIR International 2019. The display will include a live demonstration of Delta's Bluetooth® Intelligent Control (BIC) luminaries, which boast built-in Bluetooth® SIG Mesh technology to enable many-to-many (M:M) device communications, comprehensive building data collection and smart energy management via advanced functions, such as, wireless lighting control, location-based tracking, auto-sensing and more. Building automation systems from Delta and its subsidiaries, Delta Controls and LOYTEC, can leverage the aforementioned Delta BIC technology to enhance occupant-driven smart applications in hospital, retail, office as well as industrial buildings.

"The Delta BIC solution combines Bluetooth Mesh wireless communication modules and LED drivers to convert a commercial building lamp into a node of IoT architecture. This has turned Delta into a total solutions provider capable of enhancing the intelligence, efficiency, safety and comfort of buildings," said Bill Y.C. Luo, general manager of Delta's Building Automation Business Group.

Delta's BIC luminaries include the latest Bluetooth® SIG Mesh technology to enable mesh networking M:M device communications, information collection, as well as single and group lighting control. These unique set of capabilities enable services such as location-based tracking, geo-fencing, energy management, asset management and more, to help improve the productivity, energy efficiency and comfort in commercial and industrial buildings. At the end of 2018, Delta obtained the Bluetooth 5 and Bluetooth Mesh Protocol Profile Certification. The company's related hardware solutions have also obtained CE/FCC/TELEC/NCC/SRRC certifications.

Bluetooth nodes created using Delta's BIC lighting solution optimize occupant comfort within facilities when paired with Delta Controls and LOYTEC building control systems. The Delta Controls O3 series product line includes the fully programmable native BACnet O3 Room Controller, O3 Sensor Hub and O3 App for on-the-go control. The O3 Sensor Hub can detect indoor motion, sound, temperature, humidity, heat sources and light level using a variety of sources to make proactive adjustments that create an economical and occupant-friendly living environment.

LOYTEC's IP-based building management platform enables integration directly to IP connected devices and is compatible with all open protocols commonly used in building control, such as BACnet, LonMark, KNX, DALI, Modbus, M-bus, EnOcean, among others. LOYTEC lighting control solutions, including circadian rhythm lighting and daylight harvesting applications, reduce energy consumption and increase the well-being of occupants. The IoT-enabled L-ROC room automation solution can integrate air conditioning, lighting and sunblind controls at the room level, which significantly reduces overall system installation costs. By integrating with Delta's LED luminaire products, LOYTEC and Delta Controls facilitate smart light color temperature and brightness variations that enhance the health conditions and comfort of building occupants.

Lighting highlights from Delta's LIGHTFAIR booth include:

Industrial Lighting -- The ultra-lightweight LED high-bay SBD/SCD series offers up to 30,000lm and provides multiple options of wattages and lumens -- thanks to Delta's high-efficiency programmable power supply technology. Other lighting fixture platforms include a high-output flood light with 120,000lm that weighs less than 26 pounds, outdoor area lights and IP66 high bay lights with up to 40,000lm, and installation-friendly linear fixtures.

The ultra-lightweight LED high-bay SBD/SCD series offers up to 30,000lm and provides multiple options of wattages and lumens thanks to high-efficiency programmable power supply technology. Other lighting fixture platforms include a high-output flood light with 120,000lm that weighs less than 26 pounds, outdoor area lights and IP66 high bay lights with up to 40,000lm, and installation-friendly linear fixtures. Ultra-wide Signage Lighting -- Delta's Astra series products offer ultra-wide-angle luminosity, which is three times larger than traditional floodlights and with higher luminance uniformity to eliminate the problem of dark zones between lamps. Customers can further reduce the cost of ownership with our Astra series' highly durable and reliable IP65-rated housing and easy-to-install features.

The LIGHTFAIR International 2019 exhibition will be held May 21-23 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Delta's booth is 4259.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 37 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in the entire Americas region. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the United States, Mexico and South America. In the U.S., operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Raleigh, Boston and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S., Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Canada.

Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products and energy efficient and renewable energy products. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.

For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data centre infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change.

Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centres and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 8 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For further information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

Media Contacts:

Delta Electronics (Americas) Public Relations and Communications Richard Chang +1 (510) 364-8432 richard.chang@deltaww.com PAN Communications for Delta Electronics (Americas)

Sean Welch +1 (407) 734-7330

swelch@pancomm.com



SOURCE Delta