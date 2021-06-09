Delta Vacations names new president

As Delta Vacations' new leader, Winters will be responsible for advancing the vacation provider's strategic position to deliver best-in-class vacation experiences while sustaining employee satisfaction and strong financial and operational performance. She will focus on continued stabilization of the operation as the travel industry moves into post-pandemic recovery, as well as the establishment of a long-term vision for the brand, building on the successful relationship between Delta Vacations and Delta.

"Kama's proven ability to deliver creative solutions with a customer-first approach, in addition to her exceptional leadership skills, will complement the Delta Vacations team," said Dwight James, S.V.P. – Customer Engagement & Loyalty, and CEO, Delta Vacations, in a memo to employees. "She has devoted her career to building and nurturing relationships with customers, clients and teams, and I know she will help carry forward Delta Vacations' positive momentum in the marketplace."

Winters succeeds former Delta Vacations President Jennie Ho, who was recently appointed Vice President – In-flight Field Operations at Delta.

Winters has been a partner to Delta since 2005, where she served as a client lead with longstanding agency partner Digitas. She joined Delta in 2016 and served in roles of increasing responsibility throughout marketing and digital strategy, including customer relationship management, retail performance marketing, and most recently product merchandising and content strategy. She also played an integral role in building the foundation of an audience and analytics strategy, powering a more personalized customer experience at every step of the travel journey.

Winters earned a bachelor's degree in communications and a master's degree in interactive design & technology from Florida State University.

About Delta Vacations

Delta Vacations, the official vacation provider of Delta Air Lines, offers customers one-stop shopping for vacation packages that bundle flights aboard Delta and its airline partners with stays at more than 6,000 hotels and resorts and more than 1,300 activities, transfers and car rental offerings in more than 330 destinations in 65 countries. Customers can find more information about vacation offerings at delta.com/vacations or by calling 1-800-800-1504. Follow Delta Vacations on Twitter and Instagram @deltavacations.

SOURCE Delta Vacations

Related Links

delta.com

