Delta Vacations Wins Two Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards for 2018

The 16 th annual Readers' Choice Awards took place in New York at the Conrad Hotel. Top suppliers across 78 categories ranging from hotels and tour operators to airlines and cruise lines were honored and recognized as industry leaders in the travel and tourism sector. Delta Vacations President Jennie Ho and Vice President of Sales Steve Diggelmann were present to accept the awards.

"I'm truly proud of the entire Delta Vacations team for the relentless drive and dedication to serve our customers every day," said Jennie Ho. "These award wins indicate that our travel agency partners trust us to deliver the best products and service excellence and recognize us among the best of the best."

In addition to the Delta Vacations wins, Delta Air Lines won four awards: Best in Airlines: Domestic, International, Sales & Service and Overall. Winners are selected from two rounds of voting from Travel Weekly readers.

"We are honored to receive these prestigious awards and sincerely thank our travel partners who are the heart and soul of everything we do," said Steve Diggelmann. "The trust you show in us with each booking is never taken for granted, and we are honored by your loyalty and support."

Winners will be featured in the January 21, 2019 issue of Travel Weekly.

About Delta Vacations – Delta Vacations, the official vacation provider of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), offers customers convenient, one-stop shopping for vacation packages that bundle flights aboard Delta and its strategic partners – Air France, KLM, Alitalia, Aeromexico and Virgin Atlantic – with stays at more than 4,700 hotels and resorts in more than 300 of the world's top leisure destinations. Delta Vacations also offers rental cars and hundreds of exciting activities, tours and excursions that can be added to vacation packages. Delta Vacations has earned numerous industry awards including Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards. Delta Vacations is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines. For more information visit www.delta.com/vacations or call our Customer Engagement Center at 1-800-800-1504 and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @deltavacations.

SOURCE Delta Vacations

