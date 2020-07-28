Delta Western Opens Auke Bay's Premier Deep-Water Access Fuel Dock

New Auke Bay Dock Welcomes Mariners Seeking Fuel Amenities and Services

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Western's new Auke Bay Dock is bringing deep water service and fuel access to mariners with the grand opening of the newly renovated Auke Bay Dock (formerly known as the "Gitkov Dock" or "Seal Dock"). Located outside of Juneau, the Dock will provide mariners easy access to a full range of commercial services and fuel amenities while relieving congestion near the Don D. Statter Harbor. As tourism and fishing continue to support Southeast Alaska as primary economic pillars, contributing to the ease and convenience of maritime traffic promotes economic growth and greater connectivity. Dock access is currently open by appointment only, with drive-up service scheduled to begin August 8.

The Dock is built to accommodate commercial, industrial, deep draft, and privately-owned vessels. In addition to fuel, the Dock will also stock marine lubricants, fuel additives, coolants, filters, and ancillary products available while also providing used oil recycling. The Dock will be the only fuel facility in Auke Bay to offer both high and low flow diesel and unleaded fuel.

The Dock is equipped to welcome both drive-up and privately scheduled visits and offers private mooring stations during the off-season. Prudent mariners would be wise to include the Dock on their nautical maps as its facilities provide premier marine services in the Juneau area. Marine services include both aerial lift access, drive down ramp service, fresh potable water, garbage service, bulk lube oil service, and lite overhead crane services.

WHAT: Opening of Auke Bay Fuel Dock

WHEN: Currently open by appointment, drive-up service scheduled to start August 8, 2020

WHERE: Outside of Don D. Statter Harbor in Juneau

WEBSITE: https://deltawestern.com/aukebay-juneau-alaska-premier-access-fueling-dock/

About Delta Western:

Delta Western is one of Alaska's leading independent distributors of fuel products and lubricants to mining, aviation, marine, military, commercial, government, utilities and residential customers from 11 terminal sites across the state. Committed to the safety of our customers, employees and the environment, we take pride in our qualified and trained employees who maintain safe operations, eliminate hazards, and comply with all company safety rules, while distributing approximately 200 million gallons of fuel annually.

