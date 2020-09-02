Deltapath Mobile Helps Food Banks to Quickly Scale Remote Operations Amid Pandemic to Ensure Access to Food

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltapath, a Unified Communications company specializing in revolutionizing the way organizations and people communicate, today announced that it's Deltapath Mobile app is helping Food Banks to quickly scale their remote operations to meet the increased and ongoing demand for emergency services to prevent Americans from experiencing food insecurity.

Although most food banks are prepared for emergencies, the pandemic has caused a massive strain on the organizations providing food services that now even more Americans need access to. Social distancing and safety protocols have decreased the number of volunteers and forced both employees and volunteers of these organizations to work from home.

Scaling operations quickly to meet increased demand in a remote setting can be very difficult and requires the right technology. Deltapath Mobile is the next generation mobility app by Deltapath serving your everyday business communication needs. Deltapath Mobile allows users to adapt to every situation anywhere and at any time while maintaining high fidelity and providing the audio quality of the future, today.

Alameda County Community Food Bank, already a Deltapath client, onboarded new volunteers quickly through the Deltapath Mobile app. Staff and volunteers were able to download the app and scan a QR code to instantly take calls from the ACCFB's helplines right from their own smartphones.

"Alameda County Community Food Bank saw its Emergency Food Helpline call volume jump by 1000% in the first ten days of the pandemic. Food insecurity has continued since then. In the past two weeks alone, the call volume spiked again by 220%. We are proud to partner with Deltapath Efforts and help ensure our Helpline remains operational using Deltapath Mobile while our operators stay safely sheltered in place. Connecting the community to food is just one piece, however. As we work to serve a surge in need they need as much community support as possible; if you can, please consider donating at https://donate.accfb.org" Amy Donovan, Chief Financial Officer, Alameda County Community Food Bank.

David Liu, CEO and Founder of Deltapath stated, "The ability to remain agile and be able to quickly scale your remote operations is increasingly important given the current state of affairs. Deltapath Mobile is helping businesses to take their operations remotely and do so quickly, all while being able to scale to increased demand. I am so happy that Food Banks and other community servicing organizations have been able to use our technology to help the community during this difficult time."

Currently, Deltapath is contacting non-profits in the Bay Area about their communication technology to see if they can help companies better serve their community.

Providers that are interested in learning more or deploying the Deltapath Mobile solution should visit Deltapath Bay Area Non-Profits to register.

