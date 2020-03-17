Deltapath Provides Free Access To Acute In Response To Coronavirus

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltapath, a leading cloud-based communication provider today announced it will be making Acute the company's HIPAA Compliant healthcare technology app available to the global healthcare community for free. The decision was made in response to the March 15, 2020, CDC issued updated infection control guidance for healthcare settings impacted by COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel (new) coronavirus.

Through Acute, providers have different modes of communication to facilitate the sharing of information, best practices, and strategies among healthcare professionals. For instance, healthcare professionals are able to answer calls from their colleagues and deploy immediate action in the critical moments that directly impact a patient's outcome right from their mobile device.

"We knew we had to make the decision to do whatever it would take to make this technology readily available at no cost because communication and collaboration are key in stopping this outbreak. I hope that by doing so our healthcare providers will be better equipped to work with others, learn from others, and respond to the overwhelming demand caused by COVID-19," explains David Liu, founder and CEO of Deltapath.

Deltapath will also provide communication access through its conferencing platform that comes equipped with Dolby Voice to allow providers to communicate with patients and other healthcare professionals remotely. The conferencing bridge supports daily briefing and debriefing calls and translators can be invited to participate to assist non-English speaking patients. Additionally, in an emergency, healthcare professionals can use Push-to-Talk. This feature allows caregivers to engage in instantaneous voice communication with a group of other caregivers with the push of a button.

Encryption is enforced on every communication channel with Acute. Plus, the service can be activated and running within 1 business day. Providers that are interested in deploying the Deltapath Acute solution should register using the link below:

https://www.deltapath.com/deltapaths-response-during-the-covid-19-pandemic/

Finally, Deltapath encourages healthcare professionals and their patients to follow instructions from state and local health departments and stay abreast of the latest guidelines and updates issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) websites regarding developments concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Deltapath Inc.

Deltapath liberates organizations from the barriers that prevent effective communication and revolutionizes the way organizations communicate through innovative technologies that meet the needs and the wants of organizations. The company specializes in solutions that unite various communication platforms, audio and video equipment, telephones, desktops and mobile devices to make communication accessible and intuitive. Deltapath believes that every solution should embody simplicity and offer users the right form of communication for the right occasion, right at their fingertips. For more information about Deltapath and to learn how we can help you reach your goals, please visit Deltapath.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

Press inquiries

Tribe Builder Media

929-367-8993

[email protected]

SOURCE Deltapath

Related Links

http://www.deltapath.com

