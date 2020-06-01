Delta's Americas Headquarters Green Building Wins the 2020 Commercial & Industrial Generation Award from POWER Magazine

FREMONT, Calif., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced it has been recognized as the winner of POWER Magazine's Commercial & Industrial Power Generation Award for its LEED Platinum Americas headquarters green building. The award recognizes Delta's excellence in integrating its own smart energy-efficient solutions and other eco-friendly technologies in the Fremont, Calif. facility. The 178,000-square-foot building features a 616kW rooftop PV system that currently generates 70 percent of the building's annual energy consumption. With a new 506kW bi-facial carport PV system, which utilizes Delta's inverters and energy storage systems, the campus is projected to achieve net-zero energy consumption in the near future. An innovative geothermal heating and cooling system, as well as Delta's EV chargers, building automation systems and data center solutions also enhance the energy efficiency of this state-of-the-art facility.

"Our Americas headquarters green building embraces the highest level of sustainability and is one of the many ways we are creating a future that is Smarter. Greener. Together," said President Kelvin Huang of Delta Electronics (Americas), referring to the company's brand promise. "This latest award is a testament to the hard work of the project team that transformed our ambitious idea into a beacon of sustainability."

Housing up to 500 employees and located on a 675,000-square-foot property in the Warm Springs district of Fremont, every aspect of the Americas headquarters green building was carefully engineered with sustainability and efficiency in mind – embodying Delta's commitment to the greater community and environment. The facility utilizes an array of smart building technologies from Delta's industry-leading portfolio, including high-efficiency solar PV inverters, LED lighting, green data center solutions, cloud-based energy monitoring software and 19 AC EV chargers to promote e-mobility. While the building first opened in 2015, Delta continues to update and build out the technologies from within, most recently with the addition of the 506kW bi-facial carport PV system that dramatically increases the amount of on-site energy generation.

Delta's variable frequency drives are incorporated into the facility's geothermal heating and cooling system, which loops into the building's bi-directional radiant floor and ceiling tubes. Encompassing 92 miles of piping that circulates 12,000 gallons of water, these systems work in synergy to achieve a 60 percent reduction in energy consumption compared to traditional HVAC systems. In addition, an underground 140,000-gallon rainwater harvesting tank provides enough water to irrigate the landscaping for two months.

"This landmark building sends a powerful message to corporations around the world that not only does sustainability matter, it can be achieved," said Delta's Corporate Affairs Manager Ruth Chao, who served as the construction project coordinator. "Since we opened five years ago, we have become a focal point of community and education for students, governments, nonprofits and businesses. As leaders in sustainability, we have an inherent duty to promote our experience and enable others to find the same success."

To learn about Delta's smart building and smart city solutions, visit https://www.delta-americas.com.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 38 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in the entire Americas region. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the United States, Mexico and South America. In the U.S., operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Raleigh, Boston and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S., Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Canada.

Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products and energy efficient and renewable energy products. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.

For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 9 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

