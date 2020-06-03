Delta's "Smart Well Being" Theme at COMPUTEX 2020 Presents IoT-Based Solutions for Healthy Green Buildings

Ms. Shan-Shan Guo, Delta's chief brand officer, said, "Delta has been devoted to enabling energy savings and lower carbon emissions in buildings. With the development of our IoT-based smart green solutions, we believe that sustainable buildings should also serve the well-being of their occupants. Last winter, we decided our COMPUTEX Taipei 2020 theme to be "SMART WELL BEING" as we envision green buildings that leverage our solutions to enhance their health and comfort features. At a moment when mankind is facing the COVID-19 pandemic, this concept become even more relevant. SMART means that Delta's leading building automation, energy management, and 8K projection solution can be applied to the scene of corporate buildings. WELL refers to the global leading WELL Building Standard, which focuses on the healthy qualities of buildings. The WELL standard is administered by IWBI, for which Delta became an IWBI keystone member last year. With the integration of SMART and WELL, the energy efficiency and comfort of buildings can be enhanced so as to enable users to stay healthy and increase their well-being."

Invited by Delta, Richard Chang, senior director of the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) Asia, stated, "People spend 90% of their time indoors, so health and comfort conditions are of great significance. As an IWBI Keystone member, Delta is in line with the trend of healthy buildings and many Delta professionals have also obtained or are acquiring the WELL Accredited Professional (WELL AP) qualifications. Their new Taipei building, currently under construction, will also apply for WELL certification. This shows Delta's emphasis on human health while highlighting its human-centric values, which is consistent with IWBI's philosophy. I am very happy to work with partners like Delta to promote healthy buildings."

Roland Chiang, senior director of Delta's Building Automation Business Group, said, "Green building design coupled with interactive smart control of building automation will provide a healthy and comfortable environment to fulfill users' needs. With its core technology in building energy efficiency and energy management, Delta integrates sub-systems and building equipment under an open-platform IoT structure. This allows us to develop a flexible building automation solution that can support cross-region and cross-database management, and ultimately fulfill the needs of various industries. Recently, Delta has included the health concepts of the WELL Building Standard into its building solutions with seamless integration between systems such as indoor environment management, temperature and humidity control, fresh air ventilation and lighting, to create healthy and smart human-centric green buildings."

Delta's IoT-based smart building solutions integrate HVAC, lighting, infrastructure, energy management, security access control, and other subsystems into a single management platform, with automatic adjustments made based on user behavior through smart detection. For example, a smart lighting control system that complies with the WELL lighting specifications can change color temperatures and light lux level according to the environment so that it can easily support the circadian rhythms of users. For indoor air quality, which has received much attention recently, Delta's UNO indoor air quality solution also enables real-time monitoring of indoor environmental information, such as temperature, humidity, CO2, and PM2.5 through the visualized management platform and a mobile app, which can also control fresh air devices and be connected directly with the building automation systems.

At this #COMPUTEXOnlineTalks, a video demonstrates the benefits of Delta's solutions for enterprise buildings through the actual implementation in its own LEED Platinum-certified Taipei headquarters green building. The micro-grid system running on the rooftop of the building integrates different Delta solutions for solar PV energy generation, power conditioning, energy storage, as well as an energy management platform. The entire solution provides distributed renewable energy to support the building with functions including demand response, peak shaving and load shifting. The 8K theater at the same facility is equipped with Delta's leading 8K projector, which offers groundbreaking images in 8K resolution and is able to play 4K and FHD content as well, to allow enterprises to display video materials regarding their core concepts, products, and technologies. Delta also released an 8K short film, named "Powering the Next," which uses visual animation images to demonstrate Delta's leading technologies that are enabling smart e-mobility in sustainable cities, such as electric vehicle (EV) powertrain systems, miniaturized automotive components and products, and even telecom power systems.

