Deltek Announces Entertainment and Sponsors for its Virtual Insight 2021 Conference

To conclude the two-day event, Charles Esten will perform an exclusive concert and conversation during Celebrate Insight. Esten is best known for his roles as Ward Cameron on the NETFLIX global hit show Outer Banks, and Deacon Claybourne on ABC/CMT's Nashville. He has performed hundreds of live concerts and multiple headline tours in the U.S., Germany, Amsterdam, and U.K., including the Royal Albert Hall. In his adopted hometown of Nashville, Esten serves as the National Honorary Spokesperson for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's annual "Light The Night" Walk, and as a board member and volunteer for Musicians On Call.

Esten and his family are long-time LLS supporters since daughter Addie was diagnosed with Leukemia at age 2½. Thanks to advances in treatment, Addie is thriving today. During Insight, in addition to answering attendee questions, Esten will also perform several songs, including a special "Light The Night" song in honor of his daughter.

"Having Charles Esten as our special guest at Insight to entertain Deltek Project Nation is especially meaningful because we have a shared commitment to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) —a cause near and dear to many of us at Deltek," said Perry Hardt, Chief Marketing Officer at Deltek. "We are thrilled to be making a $10,000 donation to LLS to honor Team Addie as part of this exclusive concert and conversation with Charles."

Baker Tilly Announced as Terabyte Sponsor for Insight 2021

Deltek partners also play a large role in the Insight conference. Baker Tilly, a partner with Deltek since 2003, will be returning as the Terabyte sponsor for Deltek Insight 2021. Baker Tilly will also be sponsoring Braindate, a new feature of the event that will allow attendees to connect in one-on-one or group video discussions around topics that matter to them.

In addition, nearly thirty other sponsoring partners will join Deltek in the XPO, where attendees can learn about their products and services. The Deltek Insight 2021 Gigabyte sponsors include Aktion Associates, insightsoftware, NeoSystems LLC, PDS Consulting Solutions and SilverEdge Systems Software, Inc.

"Baker Tilly is proud to be the exclusive Terabyte Sponsor for Insight 2021, and to continue our 18-year strategic alliance with Deltek," said Peter Lauria, partner and leader of Baker Tilly's Business Systems Practice. "Baker Tilly helps Deltek organizations of all sizes protect and enhance their value, whether tackling a full enterprise transformation, complying with complex regulations, or implementing new Deltek functionality. Insight is a terrific opportunity to connect with us."

For more information on the conference or to register, visit DeltekInsight.com. To join the fight against blood cancer, consider making a donation to LLS by texting CURENORTHVA to 39999 or leave a Deltek product review on the peer review site G2 to unlock a $20 donation to LLS.

About Deltek

