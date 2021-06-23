Deltek Announces Keynote Speakers For Its Annual User Conference, Deltek Insight 2021

Keynote Speakers including Jim Kwik, Michael Fauscette and Deltek CEO Mike Corkery

On Tuesday, September 14, Deltek Insight will kick off with a fireside chat featuring CEO Mike Corkery, led by Michael Fauscette, G2 Advisor, Author and Software Industry Analyst. Fauscette and Corkery will discuss the importance of powering customer value and what's on the horizon for Deltek Project Nation. Also on Tuesday, Deltek executives will reveal this year's MVP award winners and host a General Session on Customer Success.

On Wednesday, September 15, attendees will hear from this year's featured keynote, Jim Kwik – Brain & Memory Coach, Author, and CEO of Kwik Learning. For over 25 years, Kwik has worked closely with executives, athletes, and super-achievers in various industries to enhance brain performance through world-class accelerated learning programs and proven methods for brain fitness. In his keynote, Kwik will share strategies to mentally thrive and win in the face of fierce overload and competition. Also on Wednesday, Deltek executives will share innovation updates and a wrap-up session to conclude the two day virtual event.

"Deltek Insight is really all about the Deltek Project Nation community, and we are so excited to once again bring together our customers, employees, partners, and industry analysts," said Perry Hardt, SVP and CMO at Deltek. "Every time we host Insight, whether in-person or virtually, attendees tell us they appreciate the ability to attend various learning tracks and networking opportunities. We are improving this year's virtual event with a new innovative hosting platform and breaking up our content into smaller sessions. And we are especially excited this year to welcome our new host – Deltek's own Tracy Schampers! Tracy has been part of #TeamDeltek for nearly 10 years and will help orchestrate all the activities from the virtual Insight main stage. We are looking forward to making Insight 2021 an event to remember."

To learn more about #DeltekInsight 2021 and to register for the conference, visit deltekinsight.com.

