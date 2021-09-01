Deltek Earns Gold Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management Excellence Award

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today it is a recipient in the 2021 Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards. The awards are given to firms that show excellence in learning and development, talent management, leadership development, talent acquisition, human resources, sales performance, diversity, equity & inclusion and the future of work.

Deltek earned a Gold award in the Best Advance in Performance Management category. By partnering with Quantum Workplace, Deltek transformed its performance management program to drive a culture of continuous conversation to enable greater performance and increased engagement. The new program provides flexibility that allows it to evolve right along with the company's constant growth.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the Brandon Hall Group. This win is a result of the great work our people managers are doing in cascading the Performance Management process to their direct reports, and all our employees that take the time to collaborate in Quantum Workplace," said Ed Hutner, SVP of Human Resources at Deltek. "In addition, we thank Quantum Workplace for their partnership. With their help, we have been able to improve the tools and processes that our employees use to have productive conversations and stay engaged."

"We are proud to be Deltek's partner in helping improve performance management across the organization. The Deltek team diligently implemented our software to maximize their workforce and business operations. It is a distinct honor to see their hard work and subsequent results recognized in this prestigious competition. This award is demonstrative of the many benefits our solutions can reap for our customers, which is extremely rewarding all around," noted Greg Harris, co-founder and chief executive officer at Quantum Workplace.

