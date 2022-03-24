Deltek Once Again Named A Project-Based ERP Leader by G2

From bid to invoice, Deltek Costpoint is the industry-standard project accounting and resource planning solution for government contractors that need to stay compliant with government accounting and cybersecurity standards. Costpoint enables digitization and automation to the entire project lifecycle, and best in class customer support to guide businesses through changes and maturity. The solution centralizes the management of projects, people and finances, and can scale for firms of any size. Costpoint recently released the 8.1 version bringing even more innovation and intelligence to the project accounting and resource-planning platform that the government contracting industry has trusted for close to four decades.

Built specifically for professional services firms including A&E and Consulting firms, Deltek Vantagepoint helps companies improve productivity, boost collaboration and increase profitability. Since its initial release, Vantagepoint continues to build on a more intuitive and powerful user experience including interactive dashboards, visual project scheduling, streamlined invoicing and billing, intelligent character recognition (ICR) for expenses, simplified approvals, the addition of a Deltek personal virtual assistant and much more.

"Deltek is proud to have been recognized by the G2 community as a Leader for the sixth consecutive quarter – an incredible achievement," said Brian Daniell, Chief Customer Officer at Deltek. "We appreciate that our customers take the time to provide their valuable feedback on the G2 platform. We read feedback from our customers and use that to help inform us on what innovations and product enhancements will move the needle for their businesses. We want to thank our customers for their continued commitment to Deltek and we look forward to helping their businesses thrive throughout 2022 and beyond."

G2 is a trusted buyer discovery platform that publishes reviews on software and services. Solutions are reviewed by users, covering everything from setup and ease of use to security and support. Deltek customers have left reviews on G2 citing that Costpoint "has made its mark and is the only accounting ERP that a company needs," and that Deltek Vantagepoint "does everything you want it to and that the user interface is a difference-maker."

To find out more about Deltek Costpoint or Deltek Vantagepoint visit Deltek.com.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.





SOURCE Deltek