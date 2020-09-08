Deltek Set to Host Record-Breaking Number of Project-Based Business Professionals at Its Annual Customer Conference, Deltek Insight

Keynote Speakers including Dr. Shirley Davis, Mike Robbins and Deltek CEO Mike Corkery to speak on Business Impact of COVID-19, Diversity & Inclusion and Mental Well-Being & Resiliency On Tuesday, September 15, Deltek Insight will kick off two days of 'Simulive' (live and on-demand) sessions, hosted by Mike Robbins – author, thought leader and sought-after speaker who teaches teams to infuse their lives and businesses with authenticity and appreciation. Mike will navigate the audience through Insight and give his perspective on managing stress and enhancing mental and emotional well-being. In addition, Robbins will host a fireside chat with Deltek CEO Mike Corkery – discussing the business impacts of COVID-19, along with answering attendee questions.

Joining Robbins and Corkery during Tuesday's General Session, Dr. Shirley Davis, Diversity & Inclusion expert, senior executive and global workforce coach, will deliver a keynote sharing tips on how to work effectively in a diverse environment and manage workplace conflict.

During the General Session on Wednesday, September 16, attendees will hear from several Deltek executives – including Mike Scopa, SVP of Engineering and Warren Linscott, SVP of Product Strategy – along with several members of their organizations. Attendees will be updated on Deltek's continued pursuit of product quality, as well as how Deltek solutions support digital transformation through purposeful innovation. To end Wednesday's General Session, Brian Daniell, SVP of Customer Care will recognize the winners of the 2020 Most Valuable Projects Awards and share how these extraordinary organizations are using Deltek solutions.

Joining Deltek in presenting this one-of-a-kind experience, several industry-leading organizations will be on-hand to share their Deltek expertise and demonstrate their complementary products and services. This year's sponsors include the Deltek Insight 2020 Terabyte Sponsor – Baker Tilly – as well as Gigabyte Sponsors – Aronson, LLC , BDO, CCG, insightsoftware, Iuvo Systems, PDS Consulting Solutions, Premier Consulting & Integration (PCI), NeoSystems LLC and SilverEdge Systems Software, Inc.

LOCASH Back as Celebrity Judges

To wrap up the event, Deltek is handing the mic to its attendees for a virtual talent competition, Deltek Project Nation's Got Talent. Country-chart topping musical duo, LOCASH, will join as guest celebrity judges to select the winner of a $2,500 cash prize and a $2,500 donation to charity.

"Every year, Deltek Insight brings together thousands of like-minded professionals to exchange ideas, make new connections and have some fun. By pivoting our customer conference to a virtual format, we have the opportunity to reach more of Deltek Project Nation around the globe – as well as offer our sessions on demand for those that want to watch at their convenience or share the experience with colleagues," said Perry Hardt, CMO at Deltek. "The goals of this conference have not changed even as we adapted to a new virtual format. With the event being complimentary this year, we are excited to welcome more attendees to share, learn and have some fun from the comfort of their home or office. We look forward to engaging with nearly 10,000 project-focused professionals from Deltek Project Nation."

To learn more about #DeltekInsight 2020 and to register for the conference, visit deltekinsight.com.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

SOURCE Deltek

Related Links

http://www.deltek.com

