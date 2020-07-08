Deltran Announces Battery Tender® Now Available at Lowe's

DELAND, Fla., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltran USA, LLC announced today that Battery Tender® products are now available for purchase in Lowe's stores nationwide. Select Battery Tender® battery chargers and maintainers, inverters, and jump starters are now available in stores and online at Lowes.com.

The initial Battery Tender® collection at Lowe's features best selling battery chargers and maintainers starting at $29.98, power inverters starting at $26.98, and portable jump starters starting at $86.98.

"Deltran is proud to partner with Lowe's," said Clinton Green, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at Deltran. "We look forward to delivering our industry-leading Battery Tender® line of products to their customers across the country."

Battery Tender® has industry-leading warranties which will be honored at Lowe's. If customers have questions about warranties, they are encouraged to call Battery Tender® support at 877-456-7901.

About Deltran

Deltran USA, LLC is a 55-year-old family owned automotive, power sport, and marine product engineering and manufacturing company headquartered in Deland, Florida. Deltran and it's related businesses offer products globally, including our flagship product line Battery Tender® and our new innovation driven product line, Hyperion®. For more information, visit Deltran-Global.com.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States, Canada and Mexico. With fiscal year 2017 sales of $68.6 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,390 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 310,000 people. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs that focus on K-12 public education and community improvement projects. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

