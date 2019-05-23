Deluxe Announces Jamie Haggarty To Become President Of Post Production

BURBANK, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc. ("Deluxe"), the leading content creation to distribution company, today announced that James "Jamie" Haggarty is joining the company as the new President, Post Production at Deluxe Creative Services Inc. Jamie will replace William Sherak who will be leaving the company to return to producing movies and television full-time after recent successes with "Suspiria," "The House with A Clock in Its Walls," and "Slender Man." Jamie previously served as President & CEO of Sim International, an integrated production and post-production services company supporting the film and television industry with operations in Toronto, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York.

Jamie has a track record of growing businesses organically and through acquisitions. Jamie brings nearly 20 years of experience in broadcasting, cable, technology and sports where his leadership blended strategy with operations to guide mature companies, early stage ventures, turn-around situations and launching of new, innovative services. Jamie is a relationship builder that values the creative process and leading people to achieve success for clients, the company and the team.

"It was unimaginable to me in 2009 that Stereo D, a company with a team of 15, would soon work with the world's top directors, have studios in three countries, and employ a global staff of over 1,500 amazingly talented artists, engineers, producers, and executives. It was the generous support and guiding hand of Ronald Perelman that enabled our company to grow and become the success it is today. I was honored when he and John Wallace asked me to lead Deluxe Post Production. I am incredibly proud of everything we have built together over the past 10 years. With Jamie and this impressive team in place, I'm confident that the future is filled with even greater successes," said William Sherak.

"I'm honored and enthusiastic to join the Deluxe Post Production team. I'm looking forward to working with the talented and dedicated people that make the company so respected and admired around the world," said Jamie Haggarty. "Highly acclaimed creators, as well as new filmmakers and story-tellers, have placed their trust in Deluxe because of their reputation for excellence; I look forward to building on that successful history and partnering with clients to bring their projects to life."

"I want to thank my good friend William Sherak for his incredible work and tireless dedication to Stereo D and Deluxe. He built an extraordinary business, serving our customers and industry with remarkable skill and quality. On behalf of the entire Deluxe family, we wish him well in his new endeavor. I am very pleased to welcome Jamie to Deluxe. Jamie is a veteran executive with deep experience in our industry who will continue Deluxe's tradition of industry leading innovation and unparalleled service to our customers," said John Wallace, President and CEO, Deluxe.

About Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group (Deluxe) is the world's leading video creation to distribution company offering global, end-to-end services and technology. Through unmatched scale, technology and capabilities, Deluxe enables the worldwide market for premium content. The world's leading content creators, broadcasters, OTTs and distributors rely on Deluxe's experience and expertise. With headquarters in Los Angeles and New York and operations in 38 key media markets worldwide, the company relies on the talents of more than 7,500 of the industry's premier artists, experts, engineers and innovators.

